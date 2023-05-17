Electric Forklift Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2022-2032 | Toyota, Kion, Jungheinrich, Komatsu
Electric Forklift Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2022-2032 | Toyota, Kion, Jungheinrich, Komatsu
16192, COASTAL HIGHWAY, LEWES DE 19958, USA, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The global Electric Forklift Market was valued at USD 48.3 Billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 206.3 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period.
An electric forklift is a material handling device that can be used for a variety of purposes, including lifting and transporting heavy loads. Electric forklifts are powered by batteries, which makes them environmentally friendly and quiet to operate. Electric forklifts are available in a variety of sizes and configurations to meet the needs of different applications.
Request free sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS24391
Market Trends and Drivers
Rapid expansion in the logistics sector will fuel the demand for advanced material-handling equipment. The world has witnessed a significant rise in domestic and international trade lately. Since countries are relying heavily on industrial and manufacturing sectors for economic growth, the application scope of electric equipment could surge in the logistics sector. Large logistic companies are heavily investing in infrastructure development to improve the packing, storage, and delivery of goods. For instance, in March 2021, XPO Logistics, a global leader in freight transportation partnered with Balyo to integrate the latter’s autonomous lift trucks. The partnership aimed at determining the environmental impact of the equipment as a part of the pilot program initiated by XPO Logistics.
Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS24391
Market Restraints and Challenges
The key restraints and challenges in the electric forklift market are the lack of standardization and the lack of infrastructure. There is no standardization in the electric forklift market, which makes it difficult for manufacturers to produce electric forklifts that are compatible with each other. This lack of standardization also makes it difficult for customers to purchase electric forklifts that are compatible with their existing equipment. The lack of infrastructure is another key challenge in the electric forklift market. There is a lack of charging infrastructure, which makes it difficult for electric forklifts to be used in areas where there is no electricity.
COVID-19 Impact
The pandemic also adversely impacted warehouse activities and construction and manufacturing in 2020. The spiking rate of COVID-19 infections and the following lockdowns across the globe caused an unexpected downturn in manufacturing activities. However, manufacturing and warehouse operations witnessed growth in the second quarter of 2021. The demand for forklifts spiked during this period as manufacturers and warehouse owners sought ways of lowering labor costs. Nevertheless, market uncertainty stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and fluctuating raw material prices such as steel and aluminum, coupled with semiconductor shortage, are expected to lead to a slowdown in sales till the fourth quarter of 2022.
Global Electric Forklift Market Segmentation
By Type
Counterbalanced
Ride-Type Warehouse
Walk-in Warehouse
By Application
Warehouses
Factories
Distribution Centers
Others
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of World
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS24391
Key Players
Toyota
Kion
Jungheinrich
Mitsubishi Logisnext
Hyster-Yale
Crown Equipment
Anhui Heli
Hangcha
Clark Material Handling
Komatsu
With Global Insight Services, you receive:
10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions
In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements
Free consultation with lead analyst of the report
Excel data pack included with all report purchases
Robust and transparent research methodology
New Report Published by Global Insight Services: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/hydrogen-projects-database/
About Global Insight Services:
Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, USA. We are committed to providing the highest quality data, analytics and tools to meet all of our clients’ market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of your output, robust and transparent research methodology, and excellent service.
Contact Us:
Global Insight Services LLC
16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958
Email: info@globalinsightservices.com
Phone: +1–833–761–1700
Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/
Anamika prasad
Global Insight Services LLC
+1 833–761–1700
info@globalinsightservices.com