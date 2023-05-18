NCNW New York State Sections to Host 49th Annual Bethune-Height Recognition Program
NCNW, Inc. New York State Sections to Honor Letitia James, NYS Continental Societies, and Colgate (Bright Smiles/Bright Futures) and others at 49th Annual BHRP
Looking Back, Moving Forward, Our Legacy: Empowering Future Generations.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM, the New York State Sections of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. (NCNW) will host the 49th annual Bethune-Height Recognition Program (BHRP) at Leonard's Palazzo, 555 Northern Boulevard, Great Neck, NY 11021.
— NCNW NYS BHRP
The theme of this year's event is "Looking Back, Moving Forward, Our Legacy: Empowering Future Generations." Present at the event will be the renowned Rev. Dr. Malcolm J. Byrd who will be the Master of Ceremonies. Dr. A. Lois Keith, National Chair, NCNW, and Rev. Dr. Shavon Arline-Bradley, President & CEO of NCNW, will be speaking at the event. The honorees are the New York State Attorney General, Letitia James, and Master Sculptor, Nilda Maria Comas. It is with great pleasure that we announce that the Affiliate Honoree is the New York State Continental Societies, and the Corporate Honoree is Colgate (Bright Smiles Bright Future).
A signature event of the NCNW in New York State, the BHRP is the largest event of the year. The event is an opportunity to celebrate and raise funds for NCNW's programs and services that are aimed at empowering and supporting African American women and girls. Steering this event; Johnnie M. Walker & Dawna M. Fields (National BHRP Co-Chairs) along with Carol Moore (NYS BHRP Chair) and Gladys Keller & Evelyn Kinsey; NYS Luncheon Co-Chairs.
The Bethune-Height Recognition Program (BHRP) is a national recognition program that recognizes and supports community members while at the same time supporting the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. We salute and recognize all those people who embody the Bethune tradition of providing a variety of community volunteer services to the less fortunate as exemplified by the founder of NCNW, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, as well as the former Chairman of the Board, Dr. Dorothy Irene Height. The proceeds from Bethune-Height’s recognition programs support the organization’s mission to lead, empower, and advocate on behalf of the women and families of African descent, their communities, and their families. For over one hundred years, the National Council of National Women has been at the forefront of social change as a leading organization of African American women. Through education, advocacy, and leadership development, the mission of the National Council of Women of African Descent is to empower women of African descent to achieve economic security, social justice, and political empowerment.
It has been confirmed that dignitaries in New York City and Washington, DC will attend the event and are expected to be in attendance.
The music is provided by the legend himself, DJ Legendary Chris Washington
NCNW New York State represents the entire body of members of the National Council of Negro Women, Inc. in the State of New York.
Michelle Mitchell
NCNW New York State BHRP
ncnwnysbhrp2022@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
NCNW, INC. New York State Bethune Height Recognition Program