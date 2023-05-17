Medina Rest Area will close temporarily during I-94 construction

BISMARCK, N.D. – A rest area along Interstate 94 near Medina, N.D., will close temporarily during road construction.



Located seven miles east of Medina at mile marker 221, the rest area will close Friday, May 19, and is not expected to reopen until late August.



This project includes a grade raise and milling and paving to I-94 and the rest area. During this phase of the project both eastbound and westbound traffic will be reduced to single lanes on the eastbound roadway. The next phase of construction is scheduled for August. At that time traffic will switch to the westbound roadway, and the rest area will reopen.



During all phases of this project, speed limits will be reduced and a width restriction will be in place. Minimal traffic delays due to reduced speeds are expected.



This project is expected to be completed in November.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



