Award-Winning Design Duo Palm Henri to Launch Heritage Tray Collection
Exquisite line of handmade, heirloom trays makes world debut at 2023 International Contemporary Furniture Fair.BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Henri will proudly debut their inaugural luxury tray collection at the 2023 International Contemporary Furniture Fair in New York.
This exclusive collection, seven years in development, showcases five refined designs.
Using only locally sourced wood, high-quality marble, metal, and leather, Palm Henri founders Elizabeth Cross-Beard and Mitch Allen created a line of bespoke heirloom pieces inspired by nature, with a nod to architectural history.
Named one of the “Top 20 Interior Designers To Look Out For In 2023” (The NYC Journal), this husband and wife team are no strangers to thoughtful design. Elizabeth is an award-winning interior designer and artist. Mitch, a master craftsman and photographer.
With complementary talents, expanding from interior design to luxury decor came naturally for this duo. From sketch to finished product, the diverse tray collection is dreamed, constructed, and refined fully in-house. Each intricate piece, drawn by Elizabeth and then hand-crafted by Mitch, takes 40 hours to complete.
“We set out to prove luxury can be attainable. And design can be luxurious while still being playful,” says Elizabeth.
With so much care and attention placed into every detail of the tray’s production, it’s unsurprising that the Palm Henri team also considers the diversity of their clientele.
“I feel strongly that an item can impact a person's life, whether it's functionally, mentally, or emotionally. My personal philosophy is to do whatever is possible to be authentic to the space and to the person. So, with that said, no two spaces can be the same – and that's also with our trays. Because people are unique, spaces should be unique,” says Elizabeth.
But the Palm Henri team isn’t interested in simply creating unique trays – they also want to ensure their quality stands the test of time.
“I want to make heritage pieces that you would pass down to the next generation – something that's going to last several generations, and not just be thrown out. I want it to be beautifully made and last for more than a lifetime,” says Mitch.
Environmental responsibility is also a critical part of the Palm Henri ethos; a percentage of each tray sale is donated to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation – a non-profit organization that aims to restore diverse wildlife and ensure clean water in the areas surrounding the Chesapeake Bay.
Among the new tray introductions, the Edit Tray exudes simplicity with a refined silhouette. The marble platform tray intersects a pair of modern, linear wooden bases with a nod to the Palm Henri logo.
The Meander Tray is inspired by the gentle flow of a river - shaping rocks and carving a distinct path over time. The marble tray center is surrounded by individual supports of varying sizes and brass detailing inlaid within the end grips.
Crafted from locally sourced Black Walnut, White Oak, or Figured Maple, Palm Henri’s signature tray showcases a modern sculptural iteration of the traditional scallop shape radiating from a point on each interior end, amplified by inset leather
The Palm Henri Tray Collection will debut at the 2023 International Contemporary Furniture Fair from May 21st-23rd, 2023 at the Javits Center, 655 West 34th Street New York, NY.
Additional photos and tray specifications are available via Palm Henri’s website.
About Palm Henri:
Mitch Allen and Elizabeth Cross-Beard, the founders and creative directors behind Palm Henri, are a husband-and-wife design duo who create Interiors and Products that evoke tradition while pushing the boundaries of the expected.
Palm Henri was born out of their shared affinity for all facets of aesthetics found in the world of design – and as a channel to combine their twenty years of individual industry experience into one cohesive voice. Elizabeth as Interior Designer & Artist, Mitch as Woodworker & Photographer.
Guided by the desire to explore function, shape and materiality within details that nod to multiple eras, The Palm Henri Collection is the brainchild of Mitch and Elizabeth. Through years of sketching, prototyping and raw material exploration, products widely ranging in both scale and function were born. Currently, each piece is hand built by Mitch in their home workshop through small batching, with a number of small-scale designs.
