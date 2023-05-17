AG Jackley Joins Letter Urging Protection of Title IX

Submit Release
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:  Wednesday, May 17, 2023
CONTACT: Tony Mangan, Communications Manager, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has joined Attorneys Generals from 15 other states in urging the Biden Administration to uphold Title IX protections for women and girls.

In their letters to the U.S. Department of Education, the Attorneys General voiced their opposition to the federal agency’s proposal that would strip states of their power to prevent biological males from competing in female sports.

“This is both a states’ right and privacy issue for females who are forced to compete against males in the same sport,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This proposal, if approved, would threaten the progress that Title IX has made in protecting women and girls for the past 50 years.”

Attorney General Jackley joined Attorneys General from Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia in voicing support for the Women’s Bill of Rights.

The Women’s Bill of Rights can found here: https://womensbillofrights.com/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIgZPir-36_gIVuBWtBh1oRAqTEAAYASAAEgLPNPD_BwE

