Sandoz Canada improves patients’ access to treatment with the launch of three new generics

PrSandoz® Alfacalcidol, PrazaCITIDine for injection, and PrSandoz® Dapagliflozin launched this spring. Generic medicines generate savings for the Canadian healthcare system, as well as private and public insurers, while ensuring that patients have access to quality treatments.

Launched on April 24, PrSandoz® Alfacalcidol is the only generic equivalent to Cheplapharm’s PrOne-Alpha* available in Canada. It is a Vitamin D analog used by patients with chronic renal failure, and it is indicated for the management of hypocalcemia, secondary hyperparathyroidism and osteodystrophy. The medicine is available in 0.25 mcg and 1 mcg blisters of 100 capsules as is the original product. Thanks to the launch, this therapy will now be more accessible for patients in Canada.

PrazaCITIDine for injection, a generic equivalent to PrVidaza*, launched on May 1. It is indicated for the treatment of adult patients who are not eligible for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with myelodysplastic syndrome (MS) or acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The product is available in single-use vials of 100 mg, as a sterile powder for subcutaneous injection. With this launch, Sandoz solidified, once again, its foothold in specialized oncology treatments.

PrSandoz® Dapagliflozin, a generic equivalent to AstraZeneca’s PrForxiga*, launched on May 17. It is indicated for use as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adult patients with type 2 diabetes, and to reduce their risk of hospitalization from heart failure. In 2022, 30% of Canadians were living with diabetes or pre-diabetes1. Also, according to recent data, people with diabetes are over three times more likely to be hospitalized with cardiovascular disease1. With this launch, Sandoz Canada is a proud to offer even more treatment options for diabetic patients in Canada.

“We are proud to support patients and their healthcare teams with the addition of these three life-enhancing treatments to our portfolio. These launches strengthened Sandoz’s position as a biosimilars and generics leader that is making high-quality medicines more accessible to Canadians,” says Michel Robidoux, President and General Manager of Sandoz Canada.

About Sandoz

Sandoz International GmbH is a world leader in generics and biosimilars and a division of the Swiss multinational Novartis. Sandoz Canada is a pioneer, a leader and trusted supplier of quality generics and biosimilars with over 52 million prescriptions per year, based on decades of global experience and capabilities in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of its products. Sandoz launched the first biosimilar in Europe in 2006 and in the Canadian market in 2009. www.sandoz.ca.

