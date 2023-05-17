Oregon Environmental Quality Commission to meet in Salem on Thursday and Friday, May 18 and 19

Thursday, May 18: 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, May 19: 9 to 11 a.m.

The commission will hear updates on fuel tank seismic stability and the legislative session, including DEQ’s budget. The commission also will meet on Thursday with members of the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission for a conversation on issues important to both agencies. On Friday, the commission will tour the North Santiam Canyon to learn about 2020 wildfire recovery efforts and environmental impacts.

Please check the meeting agenda on the EQC webpage for meeting materials and updates. All times are approximate and subject to change.

The meeting will be a hybrid remote/in-person meeting and people may attend in-person at the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, 4035 Fairview Industrial Drive SE in Salem, or by Zoom, an online video conferencing platform with toll-free telephone call-in options for audio-only connection. Zoom links and call-in details are available on the meeting agenda webpage.

For people who plan to attend in-person, please note that masks are not required in the meeting space, but their use is welcomed.

Media contacts:

Harry Esteve, harry.esteve@deq.oregon.gov, 503-951-3856

Jennifer Flynt, jennifer.flynt@deq.oregon.gov, 503-750-5924

