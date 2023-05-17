The glioma pipeline and clinical trial analysis report deliver important insights on ongoing research, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propulsion of Glioma Clinical Trial Pipeline as Novel and Extensive 220+ Therapies Likely to Enter in the Treatment Domain | DelveInsight

The glioma pipeline and clinical trial analysis report deliver important insights on ongoing research, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Glioma Competitive Landscape – 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline glioma drugs in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space, company assessment, comparative assessment, and future growth potential of the glioma competitive domain.

Key Takeaways from the Glioma Competitive Landscape Report

Over 200+ glioma companies are evaluating 220+ glioma drugs in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the glioma market would significantly increase market revenue.

glioma companies are evaluating glioma drugs in various stages of development, and their anticipated acceptance in the glioma market would significantly increase market revenue. Key glioma companies such as Denovo Biopharma, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Chimerix, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Orbus Therapeutics, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, AiVita Biomedical, Ascletis Pharma Inc, Kazia Therapeutics, HebaBiz Biotech, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Vigeo Therapeutics, Hoffman-La-Roche, TVAX Biomedical, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Kintara Therapeutics, Medicenna Therapeutics, Symphogen A/S, MimiVax, Incyte Corporation, Istari Oncology, Immunomic Therapeutics, Sanofi, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Oblato, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, NuvOx Pharma, Epitopoietic Research Corporation, AnHeart Therapeutics, DNAtrix, Arog Pharmaceuticals, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, BPGbio, Inc., BioMimetix, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Ever Supreme Bio Technology, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, CytoVac, and others are evaluating new glioma drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new glioma drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising glioma pipeline therapies such as Enzastaurin, Selumetinib, Tofacitinib, ONC201, Opdivo, Eflornithine, DCVax-L, DAY101, AV-GBM-1, ASC40, Paxalisib, JP001, Troriluzole, VT1021, Vemurafenib, TVI-Brain-1, LAM561, VAL-083, MDNA55, Sym004, SurVaxM, Retifanlimab, PVSRIPO, LAMP-pp65-DC, Plerixafor, Pembrolizumab, OKN-007, Niraparib, NanO2, ERC1671, AB-218, DNX-2401, Crenolanib, CAN008, Camrelizumab, BPM 31510, BMX-001, Berubicin, ADCV01, Anlotinib, ALECSAT, and others are under different phases of glioma clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of glioma clinical trials. In February 2023, Kite, a Gilead Company, announced the completion of the previously announced transaction to acquire Tmunity Therapeutics (Tmunity), a clinical-stage, private biotech company focused on next-generation CAR T-therapies and technologies.

a Gilead Company, announced the completion of the previously announced transaction to acquire Tmunity Therapeutics (Tmunity), a clinical-stage, private biotech company focused on next-generation CAR T-therapies and technologies. In February 2023, Genenta Science entered into a development and manufacturing service agreement (MSA) with AGC Biologics S.p.A. to manufacture cell therapy lentivirus-based product for Genenta's ongoing clinical programs. AGC Biologics offers end-to-end global viral vector and cell therapy development, manufacturing, and quality/regulatory services, supported by scientists with more than 30 years of knowledge and experience.

entered into a development and manufacturing service agreement (MSA) with AGC Biologics S.p.A. to manufacture cell therapy lentivirus-based product for Genenta's ongoing clinical programs. AGC Biologics offers end-to-end global viral vector and cell therapy development, manufacturing, and quality/regulatory services, supported by scientists with more than 30 years of knowledge and experience. In October 2022, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE announced the execution of an exclusive licensing option for LuCaFab (now ITM-31), a novel Targeted Radionuclide Therapy candidate for the treatment of malignant glioblastoma.

announced the execution of an exclusive licensing option for LuCaFab (now ITM-31), a novel Targeted Radionuclide Therapy candidate for the treatment of malignant glioblastoma. In October 2022, VBI Vaccines Inc., and Agenus, announced a collaboration to evaluate the combination of VBI-1901 in primary glioblastoma (GBM) patients as part of the adaptive platform trial, INSIGhT.

announced a collaboration to evaluate the combination of VBI-1901 in primary glioblastoma (GBM) patients as part of the adaptive platform trial, INSIGhT. In September 2022, Foundation Medicine, Inc., a pioneer in molecular profiling for cancer, and Day One Biopharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced a collaboration to develop FoundationOne®CDx as a companion diagnostic for Day One’s lead investigational therapy, tovorafenib (DAY101). If tovorafenib, and Foundation Medicine’s companion diagnostic are approved, this would be the first companion diagnostic indication for FoundationOne CDx in pediatric oncology.

a pioneer in molecular profiling for cancer, and Day One Biopharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced a collaboration to develop FoundationOne®CDx as a companion diagnostic for Day One’s lead investigational therapy, tovorafenib (DAY101). If tovorafenib, and Foundation Medicine’s companion diagnostic are approved, this would be the first companion diagnostic indication for FoundationOne CDx in pediatric oncology. In September 2022, Merck announced a collaboration agreement with licensing option with Nerviano Medical Sciences S.r.l. (NMS) for NMS-293. Under the current agreement, Merck will make early payments (up-front and option exercise fees) of up to US$65 million to NMS. Furthermore, NMS will receive payments for the achievement of certain development, regulatory and commercial milestones and tiered royalties on net sales by Merck. Upon exercise of the option, NMS will grant Merck the exclusive rights to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize NMS-293.

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in glioma treatment drugs @ Glioma Competitive Landscape Report

Glioma Overview

Glioma is the most prevalent type of glial cell tumor of the central nervous system (CNS). Glial cells, which include astrocytes, oligodendrocytes, and ependymal cells, are the origin of brain cancer or glioma. Glioma symptoms are caused by the invasion or compression of neighboring central nervous system structures and an increase in intracranial pressure. Glioma patients commonly experience headaches, seizures, weakness in the arms, face, and legs, numbness, personality changes, speech issues, nausea, vomiting, visual loss, and dizziness.

Glioma diagnosis begins with a review of the patient’s medical history, followed by physical and neurological examinations. The neurological exam assesses the patient's vision, hearing, speech, strength, balance, coordination, reflexes, and other neurological characteristics. The two most common scans used to diagnose glioma are magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and computed tomography (CT) are the two most common scans used to diagnose glioma. A biopsy is yet another technique used to detect a brain tumor.

Glioma treatment is individualized and may include surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. Glioma patients have a much higher rate of recurrence even after surgery. Despite recent breakthroughs in detecting and treating cancer, the prognosis for gliomas remains dismal, particularly for patients with malignant and aggressive gliomas.





Find out more about glioma treatment drugs @ Drugs for Glioma Treatment

Glioma Pipeline Analysis: Drug Profile

Opdivo: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Opdivo is a programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor that uses the body’s own immune system to help restore anti-tumor immune response. Opdivo’s leading worldwide research program is based on Bristol Myers Squibb's scientific competence in Immuno-Oncology, and it encompasses a wide range of clinical trials in all stages, including Phase III, in a variety of tumor types. More than 35,000 patients have been treated as part of the Opdivo clinical trial program to date. The Opdivo trials have contributed to a better understanding of the potential significance of biomarkers in patient treatment, specifically how patients may benefit from Opdivo throughout the PD-L1 expression spectrum.

Eflornithine: Orbus Therapeutics

Eflornithine, also known as a-diflurormethylornithine (DFMO), selectively targets and irreversibly inhibits ornithine decarboxylase (ODC), an enzyme required for polyamine production, as well as the function of DNA and RNA. In contrast to multi-targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitors already on the market or in research, eflornithine targets only one enzyme, ODC. Eflornithine has been proven in animal experiments to suppress the formation of malignant tumors, including intracerebral mid- and high-grade gliomas. Eflornithine has also been proven to improve the anti-tumor action of other chemotherapeutic drugs. Eflornithine oral solution improved survival in individuals with newly diagnosed and recurring anaplastic glioma in both single-arm and controlled, randomized clinical studies. Eflornithine's primary and reversible side effects were diarrhea and hearing loss.

A snapshot of the Glioma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Glioma Drugs Company Phase MoA Opdivo Bristol-Myers Squibb Phase III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Programmed cell death-1 receptor antagonists; T lymphocyte stimulants Eflornithine Orbus Therapeutics Phase III Ornithine decarboxylase inhibitors DCVax-L Northwest Biotherapeutics Phase III Immunostimulants Enzastaurin Aytu BioPharma/ Denovo Biopharma Phase III 1 Phosphatidylinositol 3 kinase inhibitors; Protein kinase C beta inhibitors; Protein-serine-threonine kinase inhibitors; Proto oncogene protein c-akt inhibitors Selumetinib AstraZeneca Phase III MAP kinase kinase 1 inhibitors; MAP kinase kinase 2 inhibitors Tofacitinib Pfizer Phase III Janus kinase 1 inhibitors; Janus kinase 3 inhibitors; Janus kinase-2 inhibitors Dordaviprone Chimerix Phase III Dopamine D2 receptor antagonists; Dopamine D3 receptor antagonists; Endopeptidase Clp stimulants; TNF-related apoptosis-inducing ligand receptor agonists Dianhydrogalactitol Kintara Therapeutics Phase III Alkylating agents; BRD4 protein inhibitors; Cell cycle inhibitors; DNA damage stimulants MDNA55 Medicenna Therapeutics Phase II Protein synthesis inhibitors Perflenapent NuvOX Pharma Phase II Oxygen carriers Zotiraciclib Adastra Pharmaceuticals Phase I/II CDC2 protein kinase inhibitors; Cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitors; Cyclin-dependent kinase 2 inhibitors; Cyclin-dependent kinase 5 inhibitors; Extracellular signal-regulated MAP kinase inhibitors; Fms-like tyrosine kinase 3 inhibitors; Janus kinase-2 inhibitors; RNA polymerase II inhibitors AsiDNA Onxeo Phase I/II DNA repair enzyme inhibitors

Learn more about the emerging glioma pipeline therapies @ Glioma Clinical Trials

Scope of the Glioma Competitive Landscape Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Key Glioma Companies : Denovo Biopharma, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Chimerix, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Orbus Therapeutics, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, AiVita Biomedical, Ascletis Pharma Inc, Kazia Therapeutics, HebaBiz Biotech, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Vigeo Therapeutics, Hoffman-La-Roche, TVAX Biomedical, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Kintara Therapeutics, Medicenna Therapeutics, Symphogen A/S, MimiVax, Incyte Corporation, Istari Oncology, Immunomic Therapeutics, Sanofi, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Oblato, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, NuvOx Pharma, Epitopoietic Research Corporation, AnHeart Therapeutics, DNAtrix, Arog Pharmaceuticals, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, BPGbio, Inc., BioMimetix, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Ever Supreme Bio Technology, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, CytoVac, and others

: Denovo Biopharma, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Chimerix, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Orbus Therapeutics, Northwest Biotherapeutics, Day One Biopharmaceuticals, AiVita Biomedical, Ascletis Pharma Inc, Kazia Therapeutics, HebaBiz Biotech, Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Vigeo Therapeutics, Hoffman-La-Roche, TVAX Biomedical, Laminar Pharmaceuticals, Kintara Therapeutics, Medicenna Therapeutics, Symphogen A/S, MimiVax, Incyte Corporation, Istari Oncology, Immunomic Therapeutics, Sanofi, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Oblato, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, NuvOx Pharma, Epitopoietic Research Corporation, AnHeart Therapeutics, DNAtrix, Arog Pharmaceuticals, CANbridge Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, BPGbio, Inc., BioMimetix, CNS Pharmaceuticals, Ever Supreme Bio Technology, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, CytoVac, and others Key Glioma Pipeline Therapies: Enzastaurin, Selumetinib, Tofacitinib, ONC201, Opdivo, Eflornithine, DCVax-L, DAY101, AV-GBM-1, ASC40, Paxalisib, JP001, Troriluzole, VT1021, Vemurafenib, TVI-Brain-1, LAM561, VAL-083, MDNA55, Sym004, SurVaxM, Retifanlimab, PVSRIPO, LAMP-pp65-DC, Plerixafor, Pembrolizumab, OKN-007, Niraparib, NanO2, ERC1671, AB-218, DNX-2401, Crenolanib, CAN008, Camrelizumab, BPM 31510, BMX-001, Berubicin, ADCV01, Anlotinib, ALECSAT, and others

Company Analysis, Therapeutic Assessment, Pipeline Assessment, Inactive drugs assessment, Unmet Needs

Dive deep into rich insights for new drugs for glioma treatment, visit @ Glioma Drugs

Table of Contents

1. Glioma Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Glioma Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Glioma Pipeline: Overview 4. Glioma Marketed Drugs 4.1. Tafinlar + Mekinist: Novartis 5. Glioma Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Glioma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Glioma Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. Opdivo: Bristol-Myers Squibb 8. Glioma Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. MDNA55: Medicenna Therapeutics 9. Glioma Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. AsiDNA: Onxeo 10. Glioma Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Glioma Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Unmet Needs 14. Market Drivers and Barriers 15. Appendix

For further information on the glioma pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Glioma Treatment Drugs

Related Reports

Glioma Market

Glioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key glioma companies, including Istari Oncology, Neonc Technologies, Inc., Agios Pharmaceuticals, Basilea Pharmaceutica, among others.

Glioma Epidemiology Forecast

Glioma Epidemiology Forecast – 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted glioma epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

High-Grade Glioma Pipeline

High-Grade Glioma Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key high-grade glioma companies, including PTC Therapeutics, Aadi, Lee’s Pharmaceutical, among others.

Malignant Glioma Pipeline

Malignant Glioma Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key malignant glioma companies, including Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Merck & Co, Oblato, Inc., OncoSynergy, Inc, among others.

Recurrent Malignant Glioma Pipeline

Recurrent Malignant Glioma Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key recurrent malignant glioma companies, including Bexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck, Oblato, OncoSynergy, Inc, among others.

Glioblastoma Pipeline

Glioblastoma Pipeline Insight – 2023 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key glioblastoma companies, including AstraZeneca, BioNTech, Merck, Pfizer, Roche, among others.

Other Trending Reports

Treatment Resistant Depression Market | Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma Market | Brain Cancer Market | Centronuclear Myopathy Market | Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma Market | Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome Market | Acute Intermittent Porphyria Market | Neurovascular Devices Market | Defibrillators Market | Ventricular Hypertrophy Market | Urolithiasis Market | Alopecia Areata Market | Autonomic Dysfunction Market | Acute Ischemic Stroke Ais Market | Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Market | Aspergillosis Market | Biliary Atresia Market | Biliary Tumor Market | Chronic Inducible Urticaria Market | Chronic Insomnia Market | Critical Limb Ischemia Market | Endometriosis Pain Market | Generalized Anxiety Disorder Gad Market | Hallux Valgus Market | Hemophilia B Market | Immunologic Deficiency Syndrome Market | Neuroblastoma Market | Neuromodulation Devices Market | Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices Market | Osteosarcoma Market | Pemphigus Vulgaris Market | Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis Market | Pruritus Market | Radiation Toxicity Market | Pulmonary Hypertension Associated With Interstitial Lung Disease Market | Cluster Headaches Market | Foot And Ankle Devices Market | Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market | Bile Duct Neoplasm Market | Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems Market | Rett Syndrome Market | Tissue Heart Valves Market | Cardiac Biomarkers Testing Devices Market | Subscription Healthcare | Hepatorenal Syndrome Market | Central Venous Catheters Market | Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Machines Market | Glioma Market | Necrotizing Enterocolitis Market | Cardiac Amyloidosis Market | Artificial Iris Market | Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafts Market | Polypoidal Choroidal Vasculopathy Market | Adrenal Crisis Market | Hearing Implants Market | Image Guided Surgery Devices Market | Angioedema Market | Bladder Cancer Market

Related Healthcare Services

Healthcare Consulting

Healthcare Competitive Intelligence Services

Healthcare Asset Prioritization Services

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences.

Connect with us at LinkedIn

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com