Sonar Media Inc Launches Revolutionary Music App for Apple iOS Devices Connecting Fans/Artists by Peer-to-Peer Algorithm
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sonar Media Inc., Co-founded by music industry veteran Jason Markey and tech entrepreneur Chris Palumbo, has launched the Sonar app, a groundbreaking mobile platform that promises to revolutionize how we discover and share music. Designed for iPhone and iPad devices running iOS 15+, the Sonar app offers an unparalleled listening experience that puts the power of music discovery in your hands.
More than just a streaming platform, the Sonar app is a social network that connects music lovers from all over the world. With the app, users can build curated music lists using Apple Music and soon, Spotify. Users can also create personalized profiles to share your musical preferences with friends and followers and meet new friends who share your passion for music. Moreover, the app's disruptive approach to the DSP algorithm game means you'll discover music never heard on traditional streaming services.
Unlike traditional streaming services that use algorithms programmed by robots, the Sonar algorithm is built on peer-to-peer sharing and consumption, similar to how Myspace Music once did. This means that Sonar's algorithm is fueled by music lovers, not by machines that know nothing about emotionally incredible music.
Markey said, "We founded Sonar because finding new music was next to impossible. Our mission was to democratize music consumption by breaking down the barriers to discovering non-marketed music in every genre. With the Sonar app, there's a new musical medium in town, and we're excited to create a new option for people who want to align and share a new musical experience with other fans."
Markey, the Co-Founder, and CEO of Sonar Media Inc. has worked in nearly every aspect of the music industry for over three decades and advises numerous tech start-ups. As for Palumbo, the company's Co-Founder and CPO, he brings significant experience with data analysis, operations research, neural networks, full-stack development, and user experience (UX) design to the Sonar team.
ABOUT SONAR MEDIA
Jason Markey formerly the President of Film & TV Music and Publishing at STX Entertainment and throughout his career has worked for three decades in nearly every aspect of the music industry. Markey, an award-winning executive, is known for synergizing his skill sets in leadership positions that include major-label A&R and publishing, marketing, building, and overseeing film & TV studio music divisions, as well as proficiencies in syncs, soundtracks, and music supervision for major motion picture and television productions. Along with jobs at Arista, Immortal Records, American Recordings and MCA Markey has music-supervised nearly 100 films and TV series with a box office net of over $2 Billion.
As a recent undergraduate student at the University of Toronto. Chris Palumbo has an C Industrial Engineering degree, with a minor in Artificial Intelligence Engineering. I have sufficient educational experience with data analysis, operations research, neural networks, full-stack development, and user experience (UX) design.
