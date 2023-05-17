Vasculitis Treatment Market Sets Eyes on $350.1 Million by 2031, Propelled by a Strong 3.4% CAGR from 2022

Vasculitis Treatment Industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The vasculitis treatment market, a vital segment of the healthcare industry, has experienced substantial growth over the years. In 2021, it was valued at a noteworthy $250.1 million, reflecting the increasing demand for effective therapies for vasculitis. Projections indicate that this market will continue to expand significantly, reaching an estimated value of $350.1 million by 2031. This growth trajectory represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The rising prevalence of vasculitis, coupled with advancements in medical research and innovative treatment approaches, has contributed to the market's promising prospects. With a focus on improving patient outcomes and enhancing quality of life, pharmaceutical companies and healthcare providers are actively investing in the development of novel therapies and targeted interventions.

The major players profiled in the vasculitis treatment industry report are 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐕𝐢𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐦𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐀𝐦𝐧𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐅. 𝐇𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧-𝐋𝐚 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐆, 𝐆𝐥𝐚𝐱𝐨𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐊𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐩𝐥𝐜, 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐑𝐱 𝐍𝐕, 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐀𝐆, 𝐏𝐟𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐯𝐚 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐬𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬, 𝐝𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐜𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐝𝐨𝐰𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐚𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭:

1. Distribution Channel: a. Hospital Pharmacies: These are pharmacies within hospitals that dispense medications to inpatients and outpatients. b. Drug Store and Retail Pharmacies: These include independent drug stores and retail chains where individuals can purchase medications. c. Online Pharmacies: These are digital platforms where patients can order medications online and have them delivered to their doorstep.

2. Drug Class: a. Corticosteroids and Immunosuppressants: These medications are commonly used for vasculitis treatment to suppress the immune system's inflammatory response. b. Biologics: Biologic drugs are derived from living organisms and target specific molecules involved in the immune system response. They offer a more targeted approach to vasculitis treatment.

3. Disease Type: a. Small and Medium Vessel Vasculitis: This category encompasses vasculitis affecting small and medium-sized blood vessels, such as granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) and eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA). b. ANCA-associated Vasculitis: ANCA (antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody)-associated vasculitis refers to a group of vasculitides characterized by the presence of ANCA antibodies, including GPA, microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), and renal-limited vasculitis. c. Large Vessel Vasculitis: This category includes vasculitis affecting large blood vessels, such as giant cell arteritis (GCA) and Takayasu arteritis.

4. Regions: a. North America: This region comprises the United States, Canada, and Mexico. b. Europe: Countries included are Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe. c. Asia-Pacific: This region includes Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. d. LAMEA: Stands for Latin America, Middle East, and Africa, including countries like Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA.

