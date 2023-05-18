TDI Achieves ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 20000-1, ISO/IEC 27001 Certifications From NSF International Strategic Registrations
ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 certifications demonstrate TDI’s commitment to quality and a fully integrated quality management system.WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TDI has achieved three key ISO and ISO/IEC certifications from NSF-ISR, an NSF company. These standards help organizations reliably meet the needs of clients in both the delivery and continuous improvement of products and services; help identify and respond to customer needs while meeting and supporting service level agreements; and ensure an information security management system is implemented, operated, and maintained.
For over 20 years, TDI’s one and only passion has been delivering cybersecurity solutions to effectively manage the business of cyber. At the global vanguard of innovation, we created Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM)™ and the industry-leading CPM platform, CnSight®. Combining CnSight with our remarkable historical experience and our exceptional capabilities of cyber operations and compliance, we offer Managed Cybersecurity Performance, a first of its kind managed CPM offering. TDI’s CPM solutions mitigate risk, reduce ransomware, provide continuous compliance, improve cyber-ROI, and provide comprehensive instantaneous visibility into how an organization is performing against its cyber strategy, particularly for Boards of Directors.
“TDI consistently delivers quality cybersecurity services to both government and commercial clients,” states Ellen Bartola, Senior Director of Business Operations at TDI. “We are proud to have our fully integrated quality management system recognized through our ISO certifications, giving our customers even more confidence in our ability to reduce systemic risk and protect and defend their complex digital systems.”
ISO 9001 is based on quality management principles such as a strong customer focus, the involvement of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. Certification to ISO 9001 helps companies provide consistent, good quality products and services.
By earning ISO/IEC 20000-1 certification through NSF-ISR, TDI demonstrates a commitment to excellence and best practices in service through the implementation of a service management system. Through the ISO/IEC 27001 certification process, TDI was able to identify and treat business risks as well as systematically examine our physical and cybersecurity risks through probability and impact assessments.
"The arena for businesses to gain customers has never been more competitive,” states Tony Giles, Director of NSF-ISR.
“ISO 9001, ISO/IEC 200000-1, and ISO/IEC 27001 certifications show current and potential clients that TDI delivers consistent and good quality services as well as operates through best practices within a secure environment. Ultimately this helps customers choose which business they would like to work with, giving TDI a competitive advantage in the market.”
About TDI
TDI’s journey began in 2001 with a vision to create the world’s most advanced cybersecurity ecosystem. For over 20 years, our one and only focus has been delivering cybersecurity solutions, having provided millions of hours of cyber services for hundreds of clients across the globe and within all markets. We are the creators and industry leaders of Cybersecurity Performance Management (CPM), TDI’s foundational core competency and the glue which binds together our other capabilities of Cyber Operations and Cyber Compliance. Finally, TDI is at the global vanguard of innovative cybersecurity via our remarkable and historical experience, by developing and fostering leading-edge security technologies like the industry-leading CPM platform, CnSight®, providing the cyber community with open-source tools, and serving as an industry thought leader through published pieces, seminars, lectures, and interviews (ABC, CNBC, PBS, Forbes, MSNBC, EuroNews, Financial Times, Fox News, Federal News Radio, etc.). TDI’s work is repeatedly recognized through awards such as the U.S. Department of Labor’s HIRE Vets Platinum Award and, for two years running, the Best Cybersecurity Performance Management Platform from The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.
About NSF
NSF is an independent, global services organization dedicated to improving human and planet health by facilitating standards development and providing world-class testing, inspection, certification, advisory services, and digital solutions to the food, water, health sciences, and consumer goods industries. NSF operates in 180 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety, Water Quality, and Medical Device Safety.
About NSF-ISR
NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR) offers a comprehensive portfolio of management systems registration solutions to meet the demands of the global marketplace (nsf-isr.org). NSF-ISR is the largest automotive registrar in North America and is recognized by the International Automotive Task Force (IATF) to provide IATF 16949 registrations in the automotive sector. NSF-ISR also provides registrations for the following programs: ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, AS 9100/10/20, ISO 13485, ISO 20000-1, Responsible Care (RC) 14001 and Responsible Care Management Systems (RCMS), as well as greenhouse gas verification/validation.
Ellen Bartola
Tetrad Digital Integrity (TDI) LLC
