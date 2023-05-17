Attorney General Bailey Joins 18 State Coalition Opposing Biden’s Attempt to Restrict Refrigerators

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - In an effort to protect the Constitution, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined a coalition of 18 state attorneys general in opposing the Biden Administration’s proposed standards which would regulate the types of refrigerators, refrigerator-freezers, and freezers Americans can use or buy. Ninety-five percent of “standard-size refrigerator-freezers, which account for approximately 70 percent of total annual shipments,” would not meet the Biden Administration’s proposed standards.

“As Attorney General, I will always protect the Constitution, which includes calling out yet another attempt by the Biden Administration to exceed its authority and unlawfully interfere in Missourians’ rights to be free from government interference in their own kitchens,” said Attorney General Bailey. “First it was gas stoves, then dishwashers, and now it’s refrigerators. I’m proud to stand with 17 other states against this blatant effort by the federal government to micromanage Americans’ lives.”



The attorneys general directed the letter to Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, noting that constitutional limits of federalism must be maintained. The federal government must “resist the impulse to further insinuate the federal government into the daily lives of American consumers,” the attorneys general argue.

Additionally, Attorney General Bailey and the other states assert that these new proposed standards would eliminate the majority of the existing market and will have devastating effects on individuals’ budgets, thereby causing additional financial strain to working-class Americans.

In addition to Missouri, the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia joined the letter.

The full letter can be viewed here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/attachment-1_comment-letter-of-18-states---eere-2017-bt-std-0003.pdf?sfvrsn=9843408d_2

###