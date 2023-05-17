Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market Set to Surpass $129.61 Million by 2030

Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The resurgent field of DNA sequencing platforms has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, paving the way for groundbreaking discoveries and transformative advancements in genomics. In 2020, the refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market, characterized by its cost-effectiveness and ecological sustainability, attained a commendable valuation of $89.83 million. Building upon this success, the market is poised to ascend further and is projected to reach a remarkable milestone of $129.61 million by the year 2030, representing a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The process of DNA sequencing, which involves determining the precise order of nucleotides in DNA, is a pivotal technique in molecular biology and genetics. It encompasses a wide range of methods and technologies that enable scientists to unravel the sequence of the four bases—adenine, guanine, cytosine, and thymine—comprising an individual's DNA. Refurbished DNA sequencing platforms offer a cost-effective alternative to acquiring new equipment, making this transformative technology more accessible to researchers and healthcare professionals.

DNA sequencing finds application in diverse fields, contributing to numerous scientific endeavors. One prominent application is biomarker discovery, where sequencing enables the identification and analysis of genetic markers associated with specific diseases or traits. This information can be instrumental in diagnosing and monitoring various medical conditions and developing targeted therapies.

The key market players profiled in the report include 𝐀𝐛𝐛𝐨𝐭𝐭 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐀𝐠𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.), 𝐅. 𝐇𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐧-𝐋𝐚 𝐑𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐋𝐢-𝐂𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐄𝐥𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐨 𝐅𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

