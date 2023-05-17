The Council for Economic Education Adds Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington & Jenny Jacobs to its Board
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Deepening its mission to help young people gain economic and financial literacy for life, the Council for Economic Education (CEE) is welcoming two new members to its board of directors: Jenny Van Leeuwen Harrington, CEO and portfolio manager at Gilman Hill Asset Management, and Jenny Jacobs, senior vice president and transformation journey manager at Huntington National Bank.
Currently only about half the states require personal finance or economics courses in high school, according to CEE’s Survey of the States. “Both ‘Jenny’s’ are superbly positioned to help CEE advance our goal to make economic and personal finance education a reality to more students nationwide,” said Nan J. Morrison, CEE president and chief executive officer. “We’re thrilled to have them join us.”
CEE board, staff and its affiliated chapters around the United States work to make financial literacy courses required for all students and to make educational materials available at little or no cost to teachers and schools.
Harrington brings more than 25 years of investment experience to the CEE board, with leading roles at Gilman Hill, Neuberger Berman Group and Goldman Sachs. She is regularly quoted in major business publications on dividend investing, has been featured by Barron's as a panelist and is a regular contributor to CNBC.
She currently serves as a member of the investment committee(s) for the Sibley Memorial Hospital Foundation, and for RPR Management. Harrington is a longtime supporter of CEE, backing the nonprofit’s Visionary Awards Benefit and hosting events to support CEE and its mission. Harrington received her MBA from Columbia University and her BA from Hollins University.
“I have admired the work of the Council for Economic Education for years,” Harrington said. “I am delighted to support the organization in a more sustained way as we work to deliver on our goal to make personal finance and economic education available to all students.”
Jacobs, too, brings decades of financial experience to CEE’s board, including at Huntington in her current senior vice president role leading the firm’s transformation journeys. She previously worked for two decades at Chase in a variety of roles including risk, program management, branch procedures, change management, and digital innovation.
Jacobs also is a passionate supporter of helping people develop their skills and is active in coaching and inclusion programs. She knows firsthand about the lifelong benefits of economics education, having studied economics and Spanish at Denison University and graduating with honors from the Consumer Bankers Association’s CBA Executive Banking School at Furman University.
“Too many people learn about managing money the hard way through trial and error that often results in missteps and lost time,” Jacobs said. “Educating our youth builds confidence and empowers them to make better decisions from the onset.”
About the Council for Economic Education:
The Council for Economic Education’s (CEE’s) mission is to equip K-12 students with the tools and knowledge of personal finance and economics so that they can make better decisions for themselves, their families and their communities. We work to ensure financial and economic education is required for K-12 students throughout the U.S., connecting them to and ultimately strengthening the broader economy. Through CEE’s array of programs, resources and trained educators, we bring this vital knowledge to over 4,000,000 K-12 students each year. In partnership with our 200 affiliates nationwide, we provide training and tools to more than 40,000 teachers annually who in turn bring the highest quality economics and personal finance instruction to students. And we deeply engage students through our competitions and career programs helping them build critical career capabilities – communication, collaboration, presentation and critical thinking skills.
Sally Wood
Currently only about half the states require personal finance or economics courses in high school, according to CEE’s Survey of the States. “Both ‘Jenny’s’ are superbly positioned to help CEE advance our goal to make economic and personal finance education a reality to more students nationwide,” said Nan J. Morrison, CEE president and chief executive officer. “We’re thrilled to have them join us.”
CEE board, staff and its affiliated chapters around the United States work to make financial literacy courses required for all students and to make educational materials available at little or no cost to teachers and schools.
Harrington brings more than 25 years of investment experience to the CEE board, with leading roles at Gilman Hill, Neuberger Berman Group and Goldman Sachs. She is regularly quoted in major business publications on dividend investing, has been featured by Barron's as a panelist and is a regular contributor to CNBC.
She currently serves as a member of the investment committee(s) for the Sibley Memorial Hospital Foundation, and for RPR Management. Harrington is a longtime supporter of CEE, backing the nonprofit’s Visionary Awards Benefit and hosting events to support CEE and its mission. Harrington received her MBA from Columbia University and her BA from Hollins University.
“I have admired the work of the Council for Economic Education for years,” Harrington said. “I am delighted to support the organization in a more sustained way as we work to deliver on our goal to make personal finance and economic education available to all students.”
Jacobs, too, brings decades of financial experience to CEE’s board, including at Huntington in her current senior vice president role leading the firm’s transformation journeys. She previously worked for two decades at Chase in a variety of roles including risk, program management, branch procedures, change management, and digital innovation.
Jacobs also is a passionate supporter of helping people develop their skills and is active in coaching and inclusion programs. She knows firsthand about the lifelong benefits of economics education, having studied economics and Spanish at Denison University and graduating with honors from the Consumer Bankers Association’s CBA Executive Banking School at Furman University.
“Too many people learn about managing money the hard way through trial and error that often results in missteps and lost time,” Jacobs said. “Educating our youth builds confidence and empowers them to make better decisions from the onset.”
About the Council for Economic Education:
The Council for Economic Education’s (CEE’s) mission is to equip K-12 students with the tools and knowledge of personal finance and economics so that they can make better decisions for themselves, their families and their communities. We work to ensure financial and economic education is required for K-12 students throughout the U.S., connecting them to and ultimately strengthening the broader economy. Through CEE’s array of programs, resources and trained educators, we bring this vital knowledge to over 4,000,000 K-12 students each year. In partnership with our 200 affiliates nationwide, we provide training and tools to more than 40,000 teachers annually who in turn bring the highest quality economics and personal finance instruction to students. And we deeply engage students through our competitions and career programs helping them build critical career capabilities – communication, collaboration, presentation and critical thinking skills.
Sally Wood
Council for Economic Education
+1 212-827-3600
https://www.councilforeconed.org/