My Private Patio™ Releases First Ever Deck-Rail Mounted Privacy Fence
DENVER-BASED FAMILY-RUN COMPANY OFFERS A LARGE SELECTION OF DIY PRIVACY FENCESAURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- My Private Patio™, offering the largest selection of patio privacy fences and walls in the United States, today announced the first ever, deck-rail mounted privacy fences in time for the warm weather.
The sanctity of outdoor living quarters were brought into focus during the recent pandemic. Families across the world are still enjoying theIr personal safe havens for entertainment, family gatherings or just much-needed down time that only personal patios and backyards can provide.
My Private Patio™ offers permanent and portable, full-size, privacy screens- as well as their latest product, the deck-rail mounted patio fence system - that are easily mounted on top of any deck railing. The company founders invented and perfected these deck-rail mounted privacy fence systems and is the only company to offer them. They are available in a number of styles such as: faux leaves, decorative panels, bamboo, lattice, shade fabric, and retractable side shades.
Unique to the company, is that all of their patio privacy walls come complete - the frame, hardware, screens, and, most importantly – great instructions and support. Therefore, every privacy fence is sold as a DIY kit, and comes with an easy-to-understand instruction booklet with diagrams/photos written in plain English.
“We live in a world where neighbors are living increasingly closer to each other. Whether you have a house or an apartment, lack of privacy is an ongoing issue for most of us. Perhaps your next door neighbors can see directly into your yard, or maybe everyone who walks up and down your street can view your entire balcony,” said Luke Outman, Sales Manger, My Private Patio™. “We’re a family run business dedicated to helping our customers achieve the privacy they deserve with our vast selection of privacy walls, fences and screens. Regaining a bit of privacy is entirely possible.”
My Private Patio™ was born out of necessity for founders Steve Walker and his wife, June. Though their newly purchased home came with a magnificent backyard and lake view, the neighboring decks spoiled the serenity. In an effort to create a more private sanctuary, the Walkers designed and installed their own elegant and natural privacy screens. The family-run business has found their proprietary products in-demand ever since.
As the only company to offer installation for their products, installation is currently available in the Denver area, with plans to expand services to California, Arizona and Texas by 2025 and, eventually, all major U.S. cities. However, My Private Patio™ is able to provide immediate one-on-one support for installation via email or phone.
Free U.S. shipping is available on all products which also come with a 30-day, money-back guarantee. With a growing population, homes built closer and closer together, My Private Patio helps home dwellers create the perfect serene outdoor space which reflects the taste and needs of its occupants.
For more information, please visit www.myprivatepatio.com, email steve@myprivatepatio.com
or call (303) 981-1456.
####
About My Private Patio
Our unique and affordable DIY privacy fence systems are only available at My Private Patio™. We’ve made it simple for the average person to install one of our privacy fences that can be enjoyed for years! Order one of our DIY patio privacy fences today! www.myprivatepatio.com
STEVE WALKER
My Private Patio
+1 303-981-1456
steve@myprivatepatio.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Block Your Peeping Neighbors