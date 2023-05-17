CORRECTION: InvestmentPitch Media and Reliq Health Technologies Inc.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued on Wednesday, May 17th by InvestmentPitch Media and Reliq Health Technologies Inc., please note that the headline has been updated to clarify that 10,000 patients were added to the platform. The corrected release follows:

CORRECTION: InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Reliq Health’s Signing of Contract with Large US Health Plan, with 3,000 Doctors and 1 Million Patients, adding 10,000 Patients to its Platform

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSXV:RHT) (OTCPink:RQHTF) (FSE:MHN2), a rapidly growing global healthcare technology company developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multibillion-dollar Healthcare market, has signed a new contract with a large US Health Plan. The Health Plan, which operates Accountable Care Organizations in five States, includes more than 3,000 doctors with more than 1,000,000 patients.



Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO, stated: “We are very pleased to have signed our first contract with a US Health Plan. This new client is a proactive healthcare organization that works to improve health outcomes while also reducing healthcare spending. The client operates large Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs), which are groups of healthcare providers who work together under a value-based care model to reduce healthcare costs and improve quality of care. The ACOs in this client’s network include over 3,000 physicians and serve more than a million patients. The Remote Patient Monitoring, Chronic Care Management and Behavioral Health Integration solutions Reliq will be providing using our iUGO Care platform will support critical preventative programs to assist the ACOs in achieving their cost and quality of care objectives. This new contract is further validation of Reliq’s unique value proposition in the US healthcare market and clearly demonstrates our rapidly accelerating traction with large, multi-state US healthcare organizations.”

This new client, which focuses on community-based primary care, post-acute and specialty care, is a subsidiary of one of the nation’s largest providers of hospital and healthcare services and a Fortune 500 Company. Onboarding with this new client will begin in July with one of their Accountable Care Organizations in Texas, which is expected to add more than 10,000 new patients to Reliq’s iUGO Care platform by the end of March 2024 at an average revenue of $65 per patient per month with an expected 75% gross margin.

Based in Hamilton, Ontario, with offices in Florida and Texas, Reliq specializes in developing innovative Virtual Care solutions for the multi-billion dollar healthcare market. The company’s powerful iUGO CARE platform for care coordination and home healthcare integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology with intuitive mobile apps and desktop software for patients, families, clinicians, and healthcare administrators, allowing complex patients to receive high-quality care at home, improving health outcomes, enhancing the quality of life for patients and families, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and emergency room visits.

The shares are trading at $0.62. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.ReliqHealth.com or email IR@ReliqHealth.com . Investor Relations in the United States is handled by Ben Shamsian of Lytham Partners, who can be reached at 649-829-9701 or by email at shamsian@LythamPartners.com .

