Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,954 in the last 365 days.

MDC will host free landowner workshop and kids fishing event June 3 at Big Buffalo CA near Cole Camp

Body

Cole Camp, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free landowner workshop and kids fishing event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at the scenic Big Buffalo Creek Conservation Area southeast of Cole Camp and southwest of Stover.  A free lunch will be provided.

MDC experts will lead hikes to explain and view land management strategies to benefit fish and wildlife. Topics to be covered include timber stand improvement, controlling invasive species or aggressive natives, establishing native warm season grasses, pollinator habitat, stream management, and fen management. MDC has implemented many of these practices on the area that will be showcased on hikes.

This event includes free kids fishing at Big Buffalo or Heron Lake. MDC will provide all necessary fishing tackle and bait, and staff will assist young anglers. Transportation to some sites will be provided.

Participants will meet at the Big Buffalo Creek parking lot and campground in Benton County (GPS coordinates 38.33349, -93.08901). They should dress appropriately for the weather and woodland hiking. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4AL. For more information, contact Ashleigh McCullough, MDC private land conservationist, at Ashleigh.mccullough@mdc.mo.gov.

You just read:

MDC will host free landowner workshop and kids fishing event June 3 at Big Buffalo CA near Cole Camp

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more