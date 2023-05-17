MDC will host free landowner workshop and kids fishing event June 3 at Big Buffalo CA near Cole Camp

Body

Cole Camp, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free landowner workshop and kids fishing event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at the scenic Big Buffalo Creek Conservation Area southeast of Cole Camp and southwest of Stover. A free lunch will be provided.

MDC experts will lead hikes to explain and view land management strategies to benefit fish and wildlife. Topics to be covered include timber stand improvement, controlling invasive species or aggressive natives, establishing native warm season grasses, pollinator habitat, stream management, and fen management. MDC has implemented many of these practices on the area that will be showcased on hikes.

This event includes free kids fishing at Big Buffalo or Heron Lake. MDC will provide all necessary fishing tackle and bait, and staff will assist young anglers. Transportation to some sites will be provided.

Participants will meet at the Big Buffalo Creek parking lot and campground in Benton County (GPS coordinates 38.33349, -93.08901). They should dress appropriately for the weather and woodland hiking. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4AL. For more information, contact Ashleigh McCullough, MDC private land conservationist, at Ashleigh.mccullough@mdc.mo.gov.