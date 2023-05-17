MDC offers free No Boundaries: Outdoor Skills program May 31 in Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will host a free No Boundaries: Outdoor Skills event from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. This program for ages 8 and older is designed to connect people with physical or mental ability challenges with nature and the outdoors. Guardians or assistants must accompany participants.

MDC staff will teach participants skills such as fishing, canoeing, and target shooting with air rifles. All equipment and bait for fishing will be provided. Staff will coach and assist participants as they try out the skills. All lessons will be outdoors. Hats, bug spray, and sunscreen are recommended.

Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4At.