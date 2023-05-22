Digital Agent Wins Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Award for Six Years in a Row
The Atlanta-based technology company has been recognized for its outstanding commitment to employee wellbeing and development.
The people are what make Digital Agent special. We work hard not just for ourselves, but for each other.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, May 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Agent has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in Atlanta in 2023 by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). NABR utilizes an independent research firm to evaluate organizations for their commitment to employee development and wellbeing. This is the sixth year in a row that Digital Agent has been recognized by the Best and Brightest program as a top employer in Atlanta.
— Howard Hunter, Owner and CEO of Digital Agent
“The people are what make Digital Agent special. We work hard not just for ourselves, but for each other. Our employees genuinely care about each other and about our clients. That is pretty rare—we want people like that to stick around,” said Howard Hunter, CEO and Owner of Digital Agent.
Digital Agent offers the latest in tech while maintaining the service values of a small, local business. The company is a national provider for all things business technology—from Managed IT and Cybersecurity to Phones and Internet. Its leadership team has worked hard to cultivate a culture of care. With generous benefits, financial support for continuing education, and a flexible working environment, Digital Agent has consistently prioritized its people, not just profit.
“Those companies that made the list of Best and Brightest Companies to Work For as well as those companies that continue to make the list are truly remarkable. Given today’s need for talent, retention of talent, and the further issues related to the pandemic, these companies have proven they are superior to market conditions. They are elite thinkers, and this honor demonstrates their commitment to excellence,” said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO, NABR and The Best and Brightest Programs, in a press release.
The criteria for becoming one of Atlanta’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For includes performance in the following areas: Compensation, Benefits and Employee Solutions; Creative Wellness and Wellbeing Solutions, Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention; Employee Education and Development; Recruitment and Selection; Employee Achievement and Recognition; Communication and Shared Vision; Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Work-Life Blend; Community Initiatives and Corporate Responsibility; and Leadership, Strategy and Company Performance.
Reporters may schedule interviews and direct questions to Lori Phillips, Digital Agent’s VP of Marketing, at lphillips at digitalagent.net.
ABOUT DIGITAL AGENT
Since 1998, Digital Agent, LLC. has been an innovative and trusted provider of business IT, cybersecurity, phone, and internet services for companies across the country. For more information about Digital Agent, call 678-444-3007 or visit digitalagent.net. The central office is located at 2300 Windy Ridge Parkway SE, Atlanta, GA 30339.
Lori Phillips
Digital Agent
+1 678-444-3007
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube