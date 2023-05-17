Nékter Juice Bar® New Store Now Open in Bakersfield
Nékter continues expanding in South-Central California, This new location offers dine-in, online ordering, and catering.BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nékter Juice Bar® an award-winning modern juice bar concept, continues expanding in South-Central California, with their newest location on Central Valley at 4420 Coffee Rd., Bakersfield, CA 93308. Nékter offers freshly made juices, smoothies and açaí bowls that are made-to-order. Customers can customize their orders by adding or removing ingredients to create a drink or bowl that meets their specific dietary needs and tastes.
The Bakersfield Nékter is led by seasoned franchise partner Sean Sehgal. Prior to Nékter, Sehgal held numerous leadership roles where he grew teams in running successful regions. He took these leadership experiences and applied them in coaching and development of other Nékter locations. Sehgal has seven other Nékter stores with two more in active development.
“Nékter has been experiencing incredible growth, and we're honored to be on this exciting journey by opening another location for the brand," said Sean Sehgal, Owner of the Bakersfield Nékter Juice Bar®. "We specialize in juices and food that taste great and make you feel great too. Bakersfield is experiencing its own growth with population, and our restaurant helps meet the increasing demands for quality food options for our diverse community."
In addition to its menu offerings, Nékter offers various wellness programs and cleanses that customers can use to support their health and well-being. These programs may include dietary guidelines, supplement recommendations, and other resources aimed at helping customers achieve their wellness goals.
The Bakersfield Nékter is a 1,200 sq. ft. space located in the Riverlakes Village. The store is open daily from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. In addition, the location offers dine-in, online ordering, and catering.
To learn more about Nékter, including their menu and locations, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram @nekterjuicebar. You can also download the Nékter loyalty app to start earning juicy rewards. The app is available for free via the Apple Store or Google Play.
About Nékter Juice Bar®
Founded in 2010, Southern California-based Nékter Juice Bar is an award-winning modern juice bar concept offering guests a delicious selection of fresh, clean, and nutrient-rich juices, smoothies, açaí bowls, and healthy snacks at over 160 restaurants in the United States.
Nékter has become one of the restaurant industry’s most successful emerging brands. Now with restaurants in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, Utah, Colorado, Washington State, and North Carolina, Nékter plans to expand nationally to 425 restaurants by 2024.
Nékter was named “Next 20” Brand to Watch by Nation’s Restaurant News, ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500®, and listed on Inc. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies.
For more information about Nékter, including franchising opportunities, visit www.nekterjuicebar.com.
