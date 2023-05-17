Secop Awarded TOP 100 Innovator Award for Cutting-Edge Ultra-Low Cooling Solution

/EIN News/ -- Flensburg, Germany, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secop, the global leader in advanced commercial cooling solutions, has been awarded the prestigious TOP 100 Innovator Award for its cutting-edge, advanced cooling solutions. These include its Cascade Condensing Unit, Solar Direct Drive and fixed and variable speed compressor range.

Each year, the Award is given to medium-sized companies for showcasing special innovative strength and above-average innovation success. The TOP 100 independent and scientific selection process value a company’s overall approach to innovation and not just its individual innovative products.

Innovation at Secop is not only reflected in its cutting-edge solutions, but also in the reliability of its cooling equipment. This is essential in safeguarding the quality and usability of the stored assets. Medical and vaccine cold chains both require storage and transport at different temperature levels ranging from +2°C to +8°C and -20°C to -86°C respectively. It has been a challenge to achieve reliable designs across these wide temperature ranges combined with various ambient conditions existing in the cold chain logistics sector. To guarantee safe product delivery in this environment, Secop needed to understand all the variables in this complex cold chain.

Secop’s solutions centered on a few key areas:

Enhanced robustness

Ultra-low temperature technology

Compatibility with refrigerant Ethan (R170) with its new medical compressors range

The applications for these innovative solutions are found in hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, research centers, universities, and the medical industry.

“We are honored to be named as one of the TOP 100 Innovators. This is the result of the cooperation between different departments located in Germany, Austria, Slovakia and China," says Jan Ehlers, CEO of the company. “This recognition is based on the hard work and dedication of our employees and the passionate as well as committed approach inside our teams to stimulate innovative ideas and convert them into better products, solutions and services for our industry.”

New highly effective mRNA-based vaccines supporting the fight against COVID-19 and Ebola, or CGTs (cell and gene therapies), require ultra-low storage and transportation temperatures for all phases of the cold chain. Both Secop’s stationary and mobile solutions make the company a reliable partner for leading companies supporting the development of a global ULT (ultra-low temperature) supply chain.

Secop’s compressor and control electronic solutions are used in different applications which are officially certified by WHO (World Health Organization) to support global access to vaccines. With the SDD (Solar Direct Drive) solution, Secop is able to support the distribution of vaccines in regions with a limited electricity grid, even in severe ambient conditions. The Secop solution is the only one used in WHO certified vaccine refrigerators.

About Secop

Secop is the expert for advanced hermetic compressor technologies and cooling solutions in commercial refrigeration. We develop high performance stationary and mobile cooling solutions for leading international commercial refrigeration manufacturers and are the first choice when it comes to leading hermetic compressors and electronic controls for refrigeration solutions for light commercial and DC-powered applications. The group has 1,350 employees worldwide with production sites in Slovakia and China as well as research centers in Germany, Austria, Slovakia, China, and the USA including a dedicated motor competence center (MCC) to support the development of electronics and motor controls.

About TOP 100

Since 1993 the TOP 100 Innovator has been awarded to medium-sized companies for special innovative strength and above-average innovation success. Since 2002, scientific management has been in the hands of Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke. He is the founder and director of the Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Vienna University of Economics and Business.

