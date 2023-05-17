Jessica LaMie to Join South Dakota Attorney General’s Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

CONTACT: Tony Mangan, Communications Manager, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie will join the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office June 9 as an assistant attorney general for the Consumer Protection Division, according to Attorney General Marty Jackley.

“Protecting South Dakota consumers has been a priority since taking office in January,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Consumer Protection is there to help South Dakotans and Jessica will be a strong and experienced advocate for the public.”

LaMie began her legal career at the South Dakota Legislative Research Council in Pierre. She served as the Hughes County Chief Deputy State’s Attorney from April, 2018 until November, 2020 when she was appointed as State’s Attorney. She was elected to fulfill the current term in November, 2022.

“I have been honored to work on several different issues in the State’s Attorney’s Office, and one of my priorities has always been about helping people,” said LaMie. “I look forward to putting that experience to good use with Consumer Protection and continuing to help people all across the State.’

Attorney General Jackley said he continues to fill current vacancies within the office.

-30-