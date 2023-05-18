New Online Quizzes Raise Awareness for Mental Health
New online self-assessment quizzes are a fun way to help educate and bring awareness to mental health conditions.
There is a rise in individuals who believe they may have symptoms of BPD.”COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During Mental Health Awareness Month, Oceanic Counseling Group continues to build on their #HealSC initiative by offering free self-assessment quizzes. These online quizzes provide a quick and fun way to learn about some of the most common mental health conditions, including ADHD, anxiety disorders, depression, OCD, postpartum depression, PTSD, and more! The group says, “Although these quizzes cannot provide a diagnosis, they are a great way to learn about yourself and could help identify an issue you didn’t realize you had.” For a complete assessment and an official diagnosis, always consult a licensed professional.
— David Haddock
The online quizzes also offer us a unique way to understand which issues are most questioned in our local communities. For example, the most-taken quiz in 2023 was the Anxiety Disorder Quiz. The group states, “Anxiety is among the most common mental health issues, so it’s expected this quiz would be taken the most.” An interesting observation by the group was that the ADHD quiz was the 2nd most popular quiz, followed by a near tie with the Borderline Personality Disorder and Clinical Depression quizzes. David Haddock, CEO of Oceanic Counseling Group says, “This tells us that there is a rise in individuals who believe they may have symptoms of BPD, and we (as a group practice) are making efforts to ensure these individuals will have access to treatment.” The group had anticipated the PTSD quiz would be among the most taken quizzes, but found it was only taken 9.3% of the time. Haddock says, “These quizzes are not diagnosed disorders, but rather these quiz completions represent what the average person ‘believes’ they are suffering from, which is essentially why they are taking the quiz in the first place.” With well over 500 quiz completions since January, the data clearly shows that anxiety, depression, ADHD, and borderline personality disorder rank the highest concern among quiz participants.
In an effort to help as many people as possible, Oceanic Counseling Group offers free 15-minute consultations for anyone new to therapy, simply call (843) 894-0000 or (803) 393-PTSD to get started.
