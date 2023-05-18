Softil’s BEEHD Mission Critical Communication Framework Shortlisted for ICCA MCX Product of the Year 2023
Softil to showcase its BEEHD Mission Critical Communication Framework at CCW 2023 in Helsinki, Finland
We are thrilled to be shortlisted for the best MCX product of the year with our flagship product BEEHD MCX framework,” says Amir Angel, Softil’s Vice President, Global Sales.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Softil, a global leader in mission-critical communications technology, today announced its BEEHD MCX framework (SDK) for Mission Critical Communications (MCX) over LTE/5G and MCX for railway communications and FRMCS, has been shortlisted for the prestigious 2023 International Critical Communications Award 2023 in the category of “The best MCX product or solutions of the year”.
— Amir Angel, Softil's VP Global Sales
The award recipients will be announced at the ICCA ceremony taking place at Critical Communications World 2023 in Helsinki, Finland, May 23 -25. Additionally, Softil is delighted to note that several Softil partners utilizing Softil BEEHD technology in their new cutting-edge products have also been shortlisted for other ICC Awards.
During CCW 2023, Softil will be demonstrating on Stand M92 its BEEHD MCX framework used today by manufacturers of handheld devices, dispatch/command and control, recording appliances, in-vehicle terminals and various gateways developing 3GPP Release 17 MCPTX-compliant advanced communication solutions, with support for high quality, highly secure, carrier-grade voice and video group and private communications.
“We are thrilled to be shortlisted for the best MCX product of the year with our flagship product BEEHD MCX framework,” says Amir Angel, Softil’s Vice President, Global Sales.
He adds: “We are proud to be the MCX enabling technology-of-choice behind our partners products allowing First Responders, Public Safety, Utility and Transportation users to improve their daily operations using future-proof broadband communications. This in turn demonstrates our unique position as the industry’s leading solution for MCPTX technology across the world. Softil has a fantastic reputation among vendors, operators and public safety organizations that trust Softil’s MCX technology and services, and we are looking forward to discussing our plans with customers, partners, and the global critical communications community during the CCW 2023 event.”
Previewing live MCX demo
Softil invites all partners and prospective customers attending CCW to schedule on-site meetings to explore potential collaborations and discuss business opportunities. The meetings offer an ideal platform for in-depth discussions, sharing insights, and discovering new avenues for growth. During the 3 days of the exhibition, attendees will have a chance to see a live MCPTX interoperability demonstration of MCX products from different manufacturers. Please click here to schedule a meeting with Softil at our Stand M92.
About Softil BEEHD
Softil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 17 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.
About Softil
Softil is the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 800 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com.
Hugh Paterson
Whoosh PR
+44 7465 962446
email us here