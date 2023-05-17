Questex’s IECSC Las Vegas Introduces New Compliance Track for Esthetics and Beauty Professionals

Industry Advocacy Program Available at No Additional Charge for Attendees and Exhibitors

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s International Esthetic, Cosmetic, & Spa Conference (IECSC) Las Vegas, the premier event for wellness education, introduces a new compliance track for spa, wellness, and beauty professionals who want to provide their clients with the best possible care and results, while protecting their careers and themselves.



With so much legislative movement in the industry today, it is critical for both attendees and exhibitors to be armed with the right information to protect their businesses. With that in mind, IECSC is offering these compliance classes as part of the curated conference program, for no additional charge.

Visitors who participate will be equipped with the knowledge and strategies needed to navigate the complex regulations and emerging device technologies that impact their practices and enable careers long-term.

These sessions will be led by Susanne Schmaling, President, Esthetics Council who is standardizing spa, beauty and wellness compliance across the country. In addition, she will be joined by Myra Reddy, Director of Government Affairs, Professional Beauty Association (PBA), Leslie Roste, who works with the Council of State Governments on behalf of the future of the beauty industry, and Kristy Underwood, Executive Officer, California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology.

“As someone who has devoted their life to the esthetics profession, I feel a deep sense of responsibility to advocate for our industry and protect our community. It really pains me to see fellow professionals struggle or lose their ability to practice due to noncompliance. We need more resources, support, and advocacy to ensure that we can continue to provide safe, effective treatments as well as make a positive impact on people’s lives. That’s why I’m urging everyone in our community to join us at the new compliance track and learn how to continue to advocate for our industry’s growth, recognition, and success,” said Schmaling.

"Expanding the existing 45B Federal Insurance Contributions Act (FICA) Tax Tip Credit is crucial for the growth and success of the beauty industry, particularly for estheticians who often face unique challenges in the market,” said Reddy. “Attending the compliance panel is an opportunity to not only learn about the FICA bill, but to actively participate in the conversation around expanding the tax credit.”

Classes in the Compliance track include:



State of the Esthetics Industry: Compliance Issues You Need to Know

Scope of Practice – What Does it Really Mean and Why Do You Really Need to Understand It?

Your Profession: Time to Level Up



For class descriptions, click here.

View the complete IECSC class schedule here.

IECSC will co-locate with the International Beauty Show June 24-26, 2023 at the Las Vegas Convention Center and offer over 175 classes in esthetics, health & wellness, med spa, business management, client relationships & retail growth, social media & marketing, makeup and beauty enhancements, product focused education, and more.

The information shared in the Compliance track is crucial to the career of esthetic practitioners and will be completely free, included as part of the 3-Day Passport. Seating for this session will be offered on a first come, first-served basis.

Attendees may register to attend by clicking here. 3-Day Passports include all Product-Focused Education, the new wellbeing class, and the new Compliance track at IECSC Las Vegas; all free classes at IBS Las Vegas, and unlimited access to each Exhibit Hall. The curated conference sessions at IECSC Las Vegas and Hands-on Workshops at IBS Las Vegas are available for additional fees. All paid conference sessions include the 3-Day Passport. Press may apply for a media pass here.

Plus, attendees and exhibitors may purchase tickets to attend the Opening Night party at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas, June 24th for $20 which includes one free drink. The Sunday night Happy Hour takes place at Azilo Ultra Lounge at Sahara Las Vegas for $5, which includes one free drink and is sponsored by Lipgloss & Aftershave, Pureo Natural Products, Skin Act and Vitelle Labs. Tickets to either party may be purchased via event attendance registration.

SHOW HOURS:

Saturday, June 24, Education 12:00pm – 5:00, Exhibit Hall closed.

Sunday, June 25, 9:00am – 6:00pm

Monday, June 26, 9:00am – 5:00pm



For more information on IECSC Las Vegas, visit iecsclasvegas.com. Stay connected on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

