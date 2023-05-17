Alliance for Decision Education Celebrates Student Researchers for Their Work in Decision Education

Sixteen graduate students from global universities recognized with $1,500 Scholarship Awards at the first-ever Decision Education Graduate Student Research Forum

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alliance for Decision Education , a national nonprofit organization leading the movement to have decision-making skills taught in K-12 schools, today announced the celebration and forum held on May 16 for the sixteen graduate student recipients of the Decision Education Research Scholarship Award. Over the course of eight months, graduate students from universities worldwide submitted research papers that demonstrated insight and innovation in the field of Decision Education.



Sixteen graduate students were selected to each receive the first-ever $1,500 Decision Education Research Scholarship Award. These awardees gathered at the Graduate Student Research Forum to present their research projects, sharing their ideas and findings with each other and the Alliance.

"We hope that through initiatives like the Decision Education Research Scholarship Award, we can create more opportunities and pathways to encourage future research in the field of Decision Education," said Jinsol Lee, Ph.D., Alliance Deputy Director of Research. "By tapping into the creative and innovative minds of these participants, we aim to cultivate the growth of future Decision Education researchers and foster contributions to the growing body of credible research."

The research papers focused on various areas of Decision Education chosen by the participants and aimed to evaluate the application of Decision Education to student learning and outcomes. Submissions were evaluated based on the clarity of the literature review, depth of analysis, quality of writing, and relevance to Decision Education. The award recipients presented their research to the entire group at the forum. Four of the awardees were selected due to the excellence of their research papers to give long-form oral presentations at the event. These awardees and their research topics were: Marina Castro-Meirelles, University of Pennsylvania – Working Toward Tomorrow Today in the High School Classroom; Kristen Loughlin, University of Pennsylvania – The Work of Children: Creativity, Play, and the Development of Skillful Decision-Making in Elementary Education; Ghassani Swaryandini, University of Queensland – Improving Adolescents’ Rationality to Improve Their Career Decision-making Skills; and Sophie Wang, University of Chicago – Exerting Self-Control: Challenges and Strategies.

About the Alliance

The Alliance for Decision Education is a national nonprofit and field builder leading the growing call to have Decision Education taught in schools across the country. Founded in 2014 and backed by experts in decision science and education, including several Nobel laureates, the Alliance believes that better decisions lead to better lives and a better society.

The Alliance is working with teachers, academic and business leaders, families, and community members to raise awareness and improve lives by empowering students with essential skills and dispositions for making better decisions.

For more information about the Alliance for Decision Education, please visit the website at AllianceForDecisionEducation.org , or connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and YouTube .