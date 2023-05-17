Pole Star Global Insights Appoints James Ferguson as CRO to Drive Revenue Growth
Pole Star, the world leader in predictive intelligence across the maritime ecosystem, announces the appointment of James Ferguson as its Chief Revenue Officer.
Joining Pole Star at this time is hugely exciting – a high-growth company with unlimited potential”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ferguson will bring his extensive experience in the compliance technology industry to accelerate Pole Star’s continued expansion. He will play a central role in managing and leading the company’s revenue-generating departments to drive sales and customer success globally.
Previously Vice President of Sales, North America and UK at EasyVista, Ferguson has spent over 12 years in the compliance technology industry with a proven ability to lead innovative change and drive growth. Ferguson has led teams across strategic planning, sales, client relations, and customer experience.
Commenting on his new role, Ferguson said: “Joining Pole Star at this time is hugely exciting – a high-growth company with unlimited potential. I’m looking forward to leading our sales and revenue teams, as we make the maritime industry and associated ecosystem more transparent using predictive insights across financing, sustainability and compliance.
Robert Skea, CEO at Pole Star, said “The maritime industry is changing rapidly as relates to trusted relationships. James’ background in data and compliance technology is a perfect fit as we enable our clients and partners to work together responsibly in this critically important ecosystem. We welcome James to the leadership team as we extend our market leadership.
About Pole Star Global Insights
At Pole Star, we develop pioneering maritime intelligence technologies to protect our customers’ vessels, people, reputation, and financial investments. Since 1998, we have pushed the limits of innovation, working with governments and businesses across the supply chain to mitigate the growing threats to ships, supply chains, cargo, territorial waters and, most importantly, lives within the maritime infrastructure and beyond. Our wide range of solutions are designed specifically to enable time-critical decisions and mitigate risk across all facets of maritime activity - from cross-border trade to sustainability risk to the monitoring of territorial waters and everything in between.
