DNR to present results of rules and regulations evaluation at four public meetings

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Bureau is hosting four public meetings to present its results from the comprehensive evaluation of administrative rules and regulations.

This comprehensive review is required by Gov. Reynold’s Executive Order Ten.

The public meetings are scheduled for

May 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Waverly Public Library, 1500 Bremer Ave, Waverly

May 31, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Ventura Wildlife Office, 15300 Balsam Ave, Ventura

June 1, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Atlantic DNR Field Office 4, 1401 Sunnyside Ln, Atlantic

June 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Story County Conservation Center, 56461 180th St, Ames

The Iowa DNR Wildlife Bureau will present the proposed edited chapters during the meetings. These meetings are not seeking input on future hunting seasons or proposed hunting regulations.