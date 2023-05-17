Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 447,019 in the last 365 days.

DNR to present results of rules and regulations evaluation at four public meetings

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Bureau is hosting four public meetings to present its results from the comprehensive evaluation of administrative rules and regulations.

This comprehensive review is required by Gov. Reynold’s Executive Order Ten.

The public meetings are scheduled for

  • May 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Waverly Public Library, 1500 Bremer Ave, Waverly
  • May 31, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Ventura Wildlife Office, 15300 Balsam Ave, Ventura
  • June 1, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Atlantic DNR Field Office 4, 1401 Sunnyside Ln, Atlantic
  • June 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Story County Conservation Center, 56461 180th St, Ames

The Iowa DNR Wildlife Bureau will present the proposed edited chapters during the meetings. These meetings are not seeking input on future hunting seasons or proposed hunting regulations.

You just read:

DNR to present results of rules and regulations evaluation at four public meetings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more