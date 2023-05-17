Coursebooks from EMU Department of Mathematics Academic Staff Member Prof. Dr. Rza Bashirov

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Department of Mathematics academic staff member Prof. Dr. Rza Bashirov's textbook "Discrete Mathematics" was published in English in 2022 by EMU Press. The textbook is designed to explain discrete concepts of mathematics and the mathematical tools and techniques used to study these concepts in a simple and easily understandable style for students specializing in basic sciences, engineering, and technology fields. Discrete Mathematics covers various topics such as sets, relations, functions, propositional logic and Boolean algebra foundations, mathematical induction, recursion relations, basic and advanced counting techniques, graphs, and trees. The textbook also includes some proof techniques in mathematics, including the induction technique, truth table, Venn diagram method, and pigeonhole principle.

Among the Bestsellers

Prof. Dr. Rza Bashirov stated that the textbook consists of 10 chapters presented according to the logical priority of the subjects. Prof. Dr. Rza Bashirov pointed out that the book provides numerous examples, solved problems, and approximately 200 end-of-chapter exercises to be solved during or after the class for a better understanding of the topics. Prof. Dr. Bashirov emphasized that these were designed to strengthen the content of the book which contains about 100 figures and illustrations. According to the information provided by the EMU Book Sales Center, the author noted that this textbook is among the bestsellers for the 2022-2023 Academic Year and that the book is almost sold out. Prof. Dr. Bashirov mentioned that the book was described and evaluated in a book review titled "Discrete Mathematics by Rza Bashirov" published in the SCOPUS journal, Mathematical Models and Applications Journal (Advanced Mathematical Models & Applications 7(3) 2022, 364-365), and has ultimately been concluded to be a great book designed for students unfamiliar with Discrete Mathematics to learn fundamental mathematical concepts quickly. Prof. Dr. Rza Bashirov reported that he submitted the second edition of this in-demand book, which includes feedback-based changes, more detailed explanations of some topics, biographical information about famous scientists and engineers, and many new end-of-chapter exercises, to the EMU Publishing House Executive Board for publication.

"Students Need Affordable and Comprehensive Textbooks"

Prof. Dr. Rza Bashirov stated that he has signed an agreement with Ankara-based Nobel Academic Publishing to publish his other work, the "Discrete Mathematics" textbook, in Turkish for the first time. Noting that Nobel Publishing is a publisher that meets the International Publisher definition in the associate professorship application requirements of the Inter-university Board Presidency of the Republic of Turkey, Prof. Dr. Bashirov emphasized the importance of writing textbooks and said, "Voluminous and expensive textbooks are among the most significant problems faced by students. Students need comprehensive and efficient textbooks that they can read from beginning to end without a break, that can help them during exam preparation, and that are affordable".