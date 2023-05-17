PHILIPPINES, May 17 - Press Release

May 17, 2023 Zubiri Sponsors Regional Specialty Centers Act

17 May 2023 On Wednesday, Senate Bill No. 2212, or the Regional Specialty Centers Act, was sponsored in the Senate by its principal author, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri, and Committee on Health and Demography Chairperson Sen. Christopher Lawrence "Bong" Go, alongside Sen. Sonny Angara, Sen. JV Ejercito, Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla, Jr., and Sen. Pia Cayetano. "Bilang taga-Mindanao, talagang priority ko po itong Regional Specialty Centers Act, dahil alam kong hirap na hirap ang ating mga kababayan sa mga probinsya na makakuha ng specialized medical care mula sa mga specialty hospitals natin," said Zubiri in his sponsorship. Establishing regional specialty hospitals was foremost among Zubiri's concerns during the campaign before last year's national election--a priority that was echoed by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos" during his first State of the Nation Address. Pointing out that most specialty centers--such as the Philippine Children's Medical Center, Philippine Heart Center, Lung Center of the Philippines, and the National Kidney and Transplant Institute--are in Metro Manila, Zubiri lamented how patients in provinces are left to their own devices when it comes to seeking the specialized medical care that they need. "Kung taga-probinsya kayo at kailangan niyo ng high-level specialized care, dalawa lang ang pwede niyong gawin: lumuwas pa-Maynila, o magpunta sa private hospital. Either way, malaking gastos ito. "Kung luluwas man kayo, hindi lang transportation ang gastusin diyan, baka pati accommodation rin. At kadalasan, aside from the patient, mayroon din kasamang family member or two, to assist the patient, lalo na kung senior citizen, o PWD, o malala ang karamdaman ng pasyente. Ending, doble ang gastos ng pamilya. "At kung wala kayong pamasahe para makaluwas ng Maynila, sigurado wala ka kayong pambayad sa private hospital. This is the reality for millions of Filipinos, kaya hindi na nakapagtataka kung bakit marami sa mga kababayan natin ang pinipili na lang na hindi magpagamot, "If our people can't travel to get the specialized care that they need, then we should bring these specialty centers straight to them," he said. Under the bill, specialty centers will be established under Department of Health hospitals across the country, with national specialty centers providing the necessary training and technical assistance, and ensuring that regional specialty centers are able to deliver the same quality of medical care offered by national specialty hospitals. Within five years of the passage of the bill, every region is set to have at least one specialty center, depending on their top burden of disease. "In this way, saan man po kayo sa Pilipinas, siguradong may access kayo sa affordable specialty care. It's about time that we start servicing our people, from Northern Luzon all the way down to Southern Mindanao, with these specialty centers."