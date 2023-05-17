PHILIPPINES, May 17 - Press Release

May 17, 2023 Cayetano sees Aerospace Dev't firm's potential role in AFP modernization Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday said he sees the potential role of the Philippine Aerospace Development Corporation (PADC) in the modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), saying the country can pour funds into the firm so it can develop more innovations on aircraft development and maintenance. Cayetano, chair of the Senate Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, made the statement at the hearing on Senate bills seeking the extension of the corporate life of the PADC for another 50 years. "We're spending hundreds of billions sa modernization ng AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and we're asking if South Korea or Australia or US allies can transfer their technology to us. E baka nandyan lang (sa PADC)," he said. At the same time, Cayetano said the committee will find out how more funds can be put into the corporation for at least the next five years. "It is not enough that we have you, but we have to equip you. Para nga 'yung objectives niyo, gulatin niyo na lang kami na na-achieve niyo ang ibang goals na iniisip ng iba na ibang lifetime," he said. "Ako personally I'd like you to have more funds so maybe I'll direct our committee that when we're making the committee report, we'll have a small technical working group with DBM (Department of Budget and Management) and find out how we can put some funds for the next five years dyan," he said. Cayetano added the proposal extending the aerospace firm's corporate life is approved "in principle." "We approved the proposal for the extension (of PADC) in principle, subject lang to the comments of other agencies and to the move of the committee to find more funding for you," he said. PADC was initially established in 1973 by President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. with the goal of achieving self-reliance, national security, and technology transfer in the aerospace and aviation industry. The current corporate life of PADC is set to expire on September 5, 2023, but several Senate bills are seeking its extension for another 50 years. In its 50 years of existence, PADC said it has achieved accomplishments in the development of aircraft prototypes and the establishment of a maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility for aircraft engines used by the Philippine Air Force. Giving PADC acting president and chief operating officer Raymond Mitra an "assignment," Cayetano said the committee wants to see what the firm can come up with. "If we give you fifty or a hundred million a year for the next five years, give us a hint of what we will get," he said. He also said PADC can tap into the large pool of FIlipino scientists who can help develop the country instead of working overseas. "If you have to hire the right people. There are a lot of Filipino scientists na nag-aabroad because walang chance. Pero kung nandyan kayo at may pang-hire kayo sa kanila, baka naman y'ung imbensyon na y'un imbes na mapunta sa malalaking bansa e sa Pilipinas na lang," he said. Cayetano: May potensyal na papel ang PH Aerospace Dev't Corp sa AFP modernization May potensyal na papel ng Philippine Aerospace Development Corporation (PADC) sa modernisasyon ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). Ito ang nakita ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano, chairman ng Senate Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises, sa pagdinig ukol sa mga panukalang batas na naglalayong palawigin ang corporate life ng PADC ng 50 taon. Ayon sa independent senator, puwedeng maglaan ang bansa ng pondo para sa kumpanya upang makapag-develop ng mas maraming innovation sa paggawa at pag-maintain ng mga eroplano. "We're spending hundreds of billions sa modernization ng AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and we're asking if South Korea or Australia or US allies can transfer their technology to us. E baka nandyan lang (sa PADC)," sabi niya. Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Cayetano na titingnan ng komite kung paano madagdagan ang pondo na maibibigay sa korporasyon sa susunod na limang taon. "It is not enough that we have you, but we have to equip you. Para nga 'yung objectives niyo, gulatin niyo na lang kami na na-achieve niyo ang ibang goals na iniisip ng iba na ibang lifetime," aniya. "Ako personally I'd like you to have more funds so maybe I'll direct our committee that when we're making the committee report, we'll have a small technical working group with DBM (Department of Budget and Management) and find out how we can put some funds for the next five years dyan," dagdag niya. Idinagdag ni Cayetano na ang panukalang palawigin ang korporasyon ng aerospace firm ay "approved in principle." "We approved the proposal for the extension (of PADC) in principle, subject lang to the comments of other agencies and to the move of the committee to find more funding for you," wika niya. Itinatag ang PADC noong 1973 ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Sr. na may layuning makamit ang self-reliance, pambansang seguridad, at transfer ng teknolohiya sa industriya ng aerospace at aviation. Ang kasalukuyang corporate life ng PADC ay magtatapos sa September 5, 2023, subalit may ilang panukalang batas sa Senado na naglalayong palawigin ito ng 50 taon. Ayon sa PADC, sa 50 taon nito ay nakapagdevelop sila ng mga prototype ng eroplano at nakapagtayo ng facility para sa pag-maintain at repair ng mga makina ng eroplano na ginagamit ng Philippine Air Force. Bilang "assignment" kay Raymond Mitra, ang acting president at chief operating officer ng PADC, sinabi ni Cayetano na gusto ng komite na makita kung ano ang kayang gawin ng kumpanya. "If we give you fifty or a hundred million a year for the next five years, give us a hint of what we will get," wika niya. Sinabi rin niya na puwedeng gamitin ng PADC ng malaking bilang ng mga Pilipinong scientist na makakatulong sa pag-unlad ng bansa imbes na magtrabaho sa ibang bansa. "If you have to hire the right people. There are a lot of Filipino scientists na nag-aabroad because walang chance. Pero kung nandyan kayo at may pang-hire kayo sa kanila, baka naman y'ung imbensyon na y'un imbes na mapunta sa malalaking bansa e sa Pilipinas na lang," he said.