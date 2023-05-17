Dela Rosa: Co-Sponsorship Speech Senate Bill No. 2200 under Committee Report No. 66

PHILIPPINES, May 17 - Press Release

May 17, 2023 Co-Sponsorship Speech

Senate Bill No. 2200 under Committee Report No. 66 Mr. President, I stand here today to co-sponsor Senate Bill No. 2200 or the "Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act" under Committee Report No. 66, which promotes mental health and well-being in and among our children. As I listened to the statistics mentioned by Sen. Gatchalian on how many of our young learners have attempted and committed suicide, I was heartbroken. My heart grieves for the young lives that were lost, children who could have reached milestones, if only they managed to beat the invisible enemy in the battlesthey fought silently. There are many "could have beens" and "should have beens," especially for those who lost their loved ones from these mental health problems. In this present circumstance where we already see the increasing number of victims that mental illness has taken, we must take action, we must support the system of our basic education, specifically towards beating the mental illness that's slowly eating at our children's future. I came across a quote from Germany Kent that speaks volumes about this, and it states: "Be dedicated to change the way in which people see mental illness at all levels of society. If not for yourself, advocate for those who are struggling in silence." We are here as senators and advocates against anything that endangers the future of this nation, the future of our loved ones, and the future of our children. Mr. President, I am moved by this measure, and I support such a wonderful bill, as it aims to equip our children with the needed tools both to believe in themselves and to believe that their lives are worth living. Thank you, Mr. President.