New TwinUp Metaverse software for Architects secures $3 million seed investment
Real-world Metaverse software made for architects by architects secures lead investment funding from private investors
This new financing will help us grow smart, grow fast, and deliver a superb, and rich user experience to architects around the world”LONDON, TEXAS, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TwinUp™, a Frisco, Texas-based company has developed a new software application designed specifically for the architectural community and has signed an agreement with accredited investors to invest up to $3 million in the business.
— TwinUp CEO Michael Jansen
The company plans to raise a total of $4 million in its initial seed round, expected to close this summer.
TwinUp™ offers architects a single digital platform for creating, managing, optimizing, and presenting their 3D design models and project images.
TwinUp CEO, Michael Jansen, commented: “This new financing will help us grow smart, grow fast, and deliver a superb, and rich user experience to architects around the world.”
“With TwinUp, one single architect can do the work of an entire firm”, added TwinUp CTO, Dr. Prasanta Bose, “The platform is powered by an AI-driven personal assistant—‘Arch-e™’—which processes vast amounts of data in real-time to give architects the information they need when they need it, so they can get more done in less time and with less effort.”
TwinUp CFO and COO JC Cunningham added, “We have big plans. There are about 175,000 architects in just the US and the UK alone today, and 3-4 million architects worldwide.
“We’ve priced our product to appeal to any design professional anywhere, including architects, interior designers, engineers, and planners. There are over 11.8 million potential users worldwide for TwinUp. It’s a vast blue ocean market.”
The TwinUp software suite includes three seamlessly integrated apps: TwinUp Community™, TwinUp Building™, and TwinUp World™.
TwinUp Community™ is a free virtual design portfolio and social media platform just for architects. At their choosing, users upload, enhance, organize, and share images and videos of their design work with private groups and the wider architectural community.
Professional users upgrade to TwinUp Pro for $19 per month (early bird pricing) and gain access to the TwinUp 3D Metaverse™, including TwinUp Building™ and TwinUp World™.
TwinUp Community is set to launch early this summer (2023), and TwinUp World is expected to launch this fall (2023). The TwinUp Beta Program is currently accepting applications from practicing architects.
About TwinUp
TwinUp is a real-world Metaverse software application custom designed for the architectural community. The platform enables architects to create, manage, optimize, and present their 3D design models and 2D project images in one place. Powered by an AI-driven personal assistant called Arch-e, TwinUp helps architects design better buildings more efficiently and showcase their work to the world as well as create a community of engagement for this field.
