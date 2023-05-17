TEACHER AND AUTHOR JOYCE MEYER JONES SHARES THE SECRET TO A JOY-FILLED LIFE
Joyce Meyer Jones answers questions about living with fulfillment through her book Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the LightTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What if positive thoughts actually bring positive results? What if it were exactly that simple? Author Joyce Meyer Jones digs deep into how thoughts help shape the course of one’s life in her book Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light.
Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light, published in June this year by Harper Partners LLC, addresses what needs to change in one’s life in order to attain self-actualization through answering questions that have long been around and asked.
The book contains affirmations, scriptures, the journal, and the workbook, all intended to bring small but sure changes that will then become big.
“How powerful are thoughts? Have we moved away from this idea that our thoughts and emotions have great power over our lives? Do we really need to control our thoughts, bringing every thought into captivity, as to the Christ?” asks Meyer in the book’s introduction.
A short yet filled read, Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light is a two-in-one book—a friend and a mentor—that guides one to spiritual growth.
Joyce Meyer Jones, a teacher and a believer of God, reckons that being conscious about what one thinks creates a great impact in making realities happen. This is all due to her own experiences in life growing up and even up to now, and in Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light, which is available on Amazon, she shares the secret to a joy-filled life.
