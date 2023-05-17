Catapult Launches Vector Core, Expanding Its Portfolio of Athlete Monitoring Solutions to Reach More Teams Globally

Vector Core is a user-friendly athlete monitoring solution that provides teams with limited resources the data and insights previously only accessible to advanced teams.

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult (ASX:CAT), the global performance technology leader in elite sports, today announces the launch of Vector Core, an intuitive, user-friendly, and highly effective athlete monitoring solution that provides teams with limited resources the data and insights previously only accessible to advanced teams.

By leveraging the elite-level accuracy of Catapult's flagship Vector system, Vector Core has been designed to deliver a comprehensive set of live metrics and post-session analysis in a user-friendly platform. These data and insights help teams make informed decisions to improve athlete performance, reduce the risk of preventable injuries, and help injured athletes recover faster. The key features of the Vector Core system that will accelerate adoption include:

Simplified load management metrics - Catapult has taken the key metrics used by the leading professional teams and focused them down to a streamlined set of simplified metrics that easily inform player performance and health decisions.

Catapult has taken the key metrics used by the leading professional teams and focused them down to a streamlined set of simplified metrics that easily inform player performance and health decisions. Ability to work from anywhere - The new cloud-based experience allows teams to manage data, insights, and all editing in the cloud, enabling coaches to work across different devices and locations seamlessly.

The new cloud-based experience allows teams to manage data, insights, and all editing in the cloud, enabling coaches to work across different devices and locations seamlessly. Instant upload & automatic data collection - Teams will not have to manually download their data after a session. As soon as devices are connected to the dock the athlete data is uploaded to the Cloud for a faster, simplified experience.

“Catapult sets the standard for athlete monitoring, capturing performance data for the most demanding teams across the globe,” said Will Lopes, CEO of Catapult. “This gives us an unrivaled understanding of the market and what teams at all levels need. We know there is a strong appetite for performance data beyond the First Teams that have traditionally trusted Vector. To meet that growing demand, we have simplified our offering for practitioners who have limited resources. This solution was built specifically for this exciting market, using all of our expertise and insights from working with the best teams in the world.”

Large organizations with multiple levels of teams will also benefit significantly from Vector Core. Previously these organizations have had to manage siloed data sets and disparate platforms for each of their teams, making it difficult to track an individual athlete’s progression. With Vector Core, large organizations now have a solution to easily manage and evaluate athlete data and insights for each of their teams in one view, from academy levels to the First Team.

“In just a short space of time, the Vector Core solution has simplified our load management practices,” said Valur Football Club’s Assistant Coach Sigurdur Hoskuldsson. “It allows us to share the same data across the different performance levels in a consistent manner. Through this improved process, we’ve been able to increase coach communication and bring our developing players closer to the benchmarks we set for the First Team.”

Iceland’s Valur FC will also be an innovation partner for Catapult Vector Core to ensure new features added to the solution’s development roadmap are closely aligned to customer needs unique to this market.

"We've worked closely with coaches and athletes to develop a platform that is intuitive, user-friendly, and highly effective," said Matt Bairos, Chief Product Officer of Catapult. "We believe that Vector Core will be a game-changer for teams that do not have the same resources as elite teams, helping them to make better decisions to improve athlete performance and health."

The launch of Vector Core is the second Performance & Health innovation to debut from the company in the last 90 days. Vector T7, which was developed specifically for indoor sports, came to market during the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament with teams including Duke University men’s basketball and University of Georgia women’s basketball as early users.

Catapult will showcase Vector Core in a free upcoming webinar. Sign up here to attend.

About Catapult

Catapult exists to unleash the potential of every athlete and team on earth. Operating at the intersection of sports science and analytics, Catapult products are designed to optimize performance, avoid injury, and quantify return to play. Catapult has over 400 staff based across 24 locations worldwide, working with more than 3,650 elite teams in over 40 sports and 128 countries globally. To learn more about Catapult and to inquire about accessing performance analytics for a team or athlete, visit catapultsports.com or follow @CatapultSports on social media for daily updates.

Attachments

Blair Hammond Catapult blair.hammond@catapultsports.com