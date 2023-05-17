Wearable Patch Market to Surpass US$ 3,059.3 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

Smart Wearable Patches: Innovating Health Tracking and Remote Monitoring for Enhanced Wellness and Personalized Care

Analysts’ Views on Global Wearable Patch Market:

Adoption of organic strategies such as research and developments by various key players is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in December 2021, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., a chemical company located in Japan, developed innovative electrophysiological dry electrodes and high-elasticity wiring materials, which will be used to contribute to the achievement of superior performance characteristics for next-generation wearable devices. These wearable devices enable remote measurement and transmission of a person’s electrical biosignals, including such vital signs as heart rate and electrocardiogram (ECG) waveform, while a person is wearing the device on their body.

Global Wearable Patch Market- Driver

Increasing contracts by the key market players

Increasing contracts by the key market players are expected to drive the global wearable patch market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, TracPatch Health, one of the leaders in wearable data monitoring for musculoskeletal health, announced its TracPatch Knee remote patient monitoring solution has received an Innovative Technology contract in the category of wearable from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest member-driven health care performance improvement company. The contract was awarded based on recommendations by hospital experts and signifies to Vizient members unique qualities that potentially bring improvement to the patient and provider in the orthopedic industry.

Global Wearable Patch Market- Restraint

High cost of the monitoring patch

The major factors that can hamper the growth of the global wearable patch market over the forecast period include the high cost of the monitoring patch is expected to hinder growth in emerging economies such as India, Brazil, and China. The average price of an ECG sensor price is around US$ 300 to US$ 4,500. Market players, who can address the cost issue and can offer high-quality products in emerging economies are expected to enhance their market share in particular regions.

Wearable Patch Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Base Year: 2022 Market Size in 2023: US$ 718.8 Mn Historical Data for: 2017 to 2021 Forecast Period: 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR: 23.0% 2030 Value Projection: US$ 3,059.3 Mn Geographies covered: North America: U.S. and Canada

U.S. and Canada Latin America: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America

Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America Europe: Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Germany, U.K., Spain, France, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, ASEAN, and Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East: GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East

GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East Africa: South Africa, North Africa, and Central Africa Segments covered: By Technology: Connected, Regular

Connected, Regular By Application: Monitoring, Drug Delivery, Diagnostics

Monitoring, Drug Delivery, Diagnostics By End User: Healthcare, Fitness & Sports Companies covered: Medtronic Plc, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Welch Allyn), iRythm Technologies, Inc., AliveCor, Inc., Vivalnk, Inc., Cardiac Insight Inc., VitalConnect, LifeSignals, Inc., L’oreal Group, Dexcom, Inc., GENTAG, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and other prominent players. Growth Drivers: Increase in technological advancement Restraints & Challenges: High cost of the sensor monitoring patch

Global Wearable Patch Market- Opportunity

Increase in the research and development activities

Increase in research and development activities is expected to drive the global wearable patch market over the forecast period. For instance, in February 2021, Engineers at the University of California San Diego developed a soft, stretchy skin patch that can be worn on the neck to continuously track blood pressure and heart rate while measuring the wearer’s levels of glucose as well as lactate, alcohol, or caffeine.

Global Wearable Patch Market Cross Sectional Analysis:

Among technology, the regular segment is dominant during the forecast period in North America region due to the increasing demand for the regular wearable patch for detection and diagnostics purposes.

Global Wearable Patch Market Segmentation:

The global wearable patch market report is segmented into Technology, Application, End User and Region

Based on Technology, the market is segmented into connected and regular. Out of which, the regular segment is expected to dominate the wearable patch market during the forecast period. Due to increase in advancement in connected wearable.

Based on Application, the wearable patch market is segmented into monitoring, drug delivery, and diagnostics. Monitoring segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Due to increase in monitoring devices.

Based on End User, the wearable patch market is segmented into healthcare, fitness & sports. Out of which the healthcare segment is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period. Owing to increase in demand by the healthcare specialist.

Global Wearable Patch Market: Key Developments

In November 2021, Covestro, showcased innovative material developments related to wearable smart patches, wound care, and medical packaging at a company trade show in Düsseldorf, Germany, which was held from November 15 to 18, 2021.

Key Market Takeaways:

Key market players focused in adopting organic strategies such as material advacements and show casing is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 23.0% during the forecast period. For instance, in March 2022, Covestro, a press release was published on the website of Covestro, that, from April 12 to 14, 2022, in Anaheim, California, Covestro will showcase its materials for healthcare applications, including Makrolon.

Among technology segment, the regular patch is dominant due to increasing technological advancement, which is expected to drive the global wearable patch market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2021, a news article was published by National Institutes of Health (NIH), according to which, National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), funded engineers at UC San Diego, a university of California, that developed a flexible all-in-one epidermal patch that can simultaneously and continuously monitor cardiac output and metabolic levels of glucose, lactate, caffeine, or alcohol.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global wearable patch market include Medtronic Plc, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Welch Allyn), iRythm Technologies, Inc., AliveCor, Inc., Vivalnk, Inc., Cardiac Insight Inc., VitalConnect, LifeSignals, Inc., L’oreal Group, Dexcom, Inc., GENTAG, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and other prominent players.

Market Segmentation:

Global Wearable Patch Market, By Technology: Connected Regular

Global Wearable Patch Market, By Application: Monitoring Drug Delivery Diagnostics

Global Wearable Patch Market, By End User: Healthcare Fitness & Sports

Global Infection Surveillance Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa





