Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market Set to Reach The Valuation of USD 2,581.48 Million by 2030, Size, Share, Demand, Future Growth, Challenges and Competitive Analysis

The global seaweed extracts biostimulant market is expected to grow significantly from 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 2,581.48 Million by 2030. The rising need for sustainable agriculture is expected to drive the global seaweed extracts biostimulant market.

Seaweeds are plants that naturally grow in the sea. Seaweeds are also known as marine microalgae, generally attached to hard substrata of coastal areas. These plants comprise various marine algae, such as kelps, doles, rockweeds, and sea lettuce. Seaweed extract is an organic fertilizer containing vitamins, fatty acids, and macro and micronutrients. It also contains oceanic bioactive ingredients such as polyphenol, mannitol, oligosaccharides betaine, cytokine, and phycocolloid, considered essential ingredients for root development, resistance to pathogens, and improving germination and leaf quality. The seaweed extracts biostimulant can be used in both horticulture and agriculture crops.

The rising preference for organically grown food among consumers is the key factor fueling the expansion of the seaweed extracts biostimulant market. The availability of a wider range of seaweed extracts biostimulant products is driving the market's expansion. Additionally, the market is further influenced by the rising need for sustainable agriculture.

The global seaweed extracts biostimulant market report provides details of market share, new developments, and the impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, products approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographic expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

In 2022, Biostadt Group completed the acquisition of all assets and businesses of Biogene Seeds Sciences Pvt. Ltd, thereby expanding its product portfolio to include research rice, hybrid corn, vegetables, and crops such as jowar and bajra. In addition, the company intends to introduce its product, Hyzyme, to the southern states. This strategic move is aimed at achieving the objective of doubling the company's business within two years

In October 2021, UPL announced a long-term strategic partnership to create microbial-based bio solutions (biostimulants and biopesticides) that will aid growers worldwide in combating pests and diseases and enhance crop quality and yields. Chr. Hansen is a global bioscience company. This partnership has helped the company to get better brand value, a new consumer base, and a wide range of products and solutions portfolio

The most prominent players in the Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant market include.

FMC Corporation

Valagro S.p.A

OMEX

ATLÁNTICA AGRÍCOLA

BioAtlantis Ltd.

Koppert

Trade Corporation International

UPL

L.Gobbi Srl unipersonale

Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co., Ltd.

Brandt, Inc.

ASL

Algea

MPH

Biolchim Spa

Indigrow Ltd

BIOVERT S.L.

Biostadt India Limited

Ilex EnviroSciences ltd

Haifa Negev technologies LTD

Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market Size

Market Size by Application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Opportunities:

Growing popularity of horticulture

Seaweed has high nutrient content, including nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, and trace elements, making it an excellent plant food source. In horticulture, seaweed is often used as a foliar spray, which means it is applied directly to the leaves of plants. This method allows the nutrients to be absorbed by the plant more quickly, resulting in faster growth and improved resistance to pests and diseases. Horticulture crops require more inputs in terms of fertilizers and pesticides to maximize the yield of each acre. Thus the seaweed extract biostimulants can increase crop growth and enhance their yield.

In horticulture practices, abiotic stresses such as water logging in extreme temperatures, drought, and salinity are major factors affecting horticultural crop productivity and quality. Seaweed extracts can counter this problem as they contain bioactive compounds, which enhance the performance of crops under abiotic conditions. The brown seaweed extract is widely used in horticulture crops owing to its plant growth-boosting effect and ameliorating effect on crop tolerance to handle abiotic stresses such as drought, nutrient deficiency, salinity, and extreme temperatures. The seaweed extracts counter the abiotic stress and improve crops' shelf life and yield. Seaweed extracts have also been proven to improve thermal tolerance in plants.

Key Industry Drivers:

Rising preference for organically grown food among consumers

Synthetic insecticides, fertilizers, and herbicides produce conventional (non-organic) food. However, organically cultivated food offers the best nutritional benefits and dietary variety, leading to more individuals' consumption of naturally grown food. As a result, the growing popularity of organically cultivated food ultimately increases the demand for plant inhibitors, biofertilizers, and biopesticides. As it contains vitamins, fatty acids, and other macro- and micronutrients necessary for plant growth, seaweed extract offers the perfect substitute for chemical fertilizers, which are used to boost both the amount and quality of farming production.

Furthermore, consumers are increasingly conscious of food production practices today. The use of fewer chemicals, more biodynamic practices, and better soil management are all part of the organic farming system. Parents are moving towards pesticide-free fresh food because research shows that youngsters are more sensitive to food grown with pesticides. The demand for food farmed organically has surged due to parents' growing concerns. This demand for organically grown food is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.

Basic information The Asia Pacific Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market The North America Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market The Europe Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market MEA Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market Market entry and investment feasibility The report conclusion

Key Market Segments Covered in Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Industry Research

SPECIES

Red Algae

Green Algae

CROP TYPE

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Turf & Ornamentals

Other Crops

APPLICATION

Foliar Treatment

Seed Treatment

FORM

Liquid

Dry

END-USER

Farmers

Related Industries

Research Institutes

DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Direct

Indirect

Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries in the seaweed extracts biostimulant market report are the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Belgium, rest of Europe, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Australia, rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, and the rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and rest of Middle East and Africa.

Europe is expected to dominate the global seaweed extracts biostimulant market due to the increasing demand for seaweed as a natural ingredient for crop production propels the market for seaweed extract biostimulants. Along with this, manufacturers are launching seaweed extract patents are driving up market demand. U.S., France, and Italy are expected to dominate the global seaweed extracts biostimulant market.

The U.S. is expected to dominate the North American seaweed extracts biostimulant market due to increased organic farming and demand for organically grown food. France is expected to dominate Europe due to the increasing demand for seaweed as a natural ingredient for crop production, which propels the market for seaweed extract biostimulants. Italy is expected to dominate in Europe due to a rising preference for organically grown food among consumers, which is expected to drive market demand.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market, By Species Global Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market, By Crop Type Global Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market, By Application Method Global Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market, By Form Global Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market, End User Global Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market, By Distribution Channel Global Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market, By Region Global Seaweed Extracts Biostimulant Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

