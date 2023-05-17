The Global Floor Cleaning Equipment Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.02% to be valued at USD 19.93 Billion by 2027: Bonafide Research

Residential floor cleaning equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 11.50% during 2022-27, driven by increased use of robotic cleaners that use sensors, cameras, and advanced algorithms to navigate and clean floors without human intervention

/EIN News/ -- Clifton, New Jersey, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floor cleaning technology has seen some important advancements in the last few years, adding fun to the 10-minute parade around the living room. Eruptions of technological innovations have turned the floor-cleaning equipment industry on its head, but the battle to dominate dust and debris continues. Also, with the increasing focus on cleanliness and hygiene, particularly in sectors such as healthcare, food processing, and hospitality, there is a heightened need for advanced floor cleaning equipment that can effectively eliminate germs, bacteria, and contaminants. The expansion of industries such as commercial real estate, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and transportation fuels the demand for floor-cleaning equipment. As these industries expand, the need for efficient and reliable cleaning solutions becomes more critical.

Rapid urbanization is leading to smaller living spaces, including apartments and condos, where traditional cleaning methods may be less practical. Vacuum cleaners offer a convenient and efficient solution for cleaning floors, carpets, and upholstery in these compact living spaces. The market has witnessed significant technological advancements, including the introduction of features such as cordless operation, lightweight designs, improved suction power, advanced filtration systems, and intelligent sensors. The rising prevalence of allergies and asthma worldwide has led to an increased demand for vacuum cleaners with advanced filtration systems. HEPA filters and other specialized filtration technologies capture and trap allergens and microscopic particles, making vacuum cleaners an essential tool for allergy and asthma sufferers.

Key Takeaways:

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to continue its dominance during 2022-27 with over 40% market share owing to the expansion of the manufacturing industry and high standards of cleanliness in the tourism & hospitality sector.

Robotic Floor Sweepers, Self-Driving Floor Sweepers, Ride-On Floor Sweepers, Multi-Function Floor Sweepers, Battery-Powered Floor Sweepers, Hybrid Floor Sweepers, and Autonomous Mobile Robots are some of the technological trends that are expected to increase sales of floor sweepers.

Vacuum cleaners and floor scrubbers are expected to remain as the essential floor cleaning types of equipment, driven by a combination of use in residential, commercial & industrial sectors with 80.61% share.

Commercial application for floor cleaning equipment is leading the market in 2021 as commercial businesses, such as offices, retail stores, hotels, hospitals, and industrial facilities, operate on a larger scale compared to individual consumers with bigger spaces, higher footfall, and more extensive cleaning needs.

Get a free sample report: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/samplereport/210619841/global-floor-cleaning-equipment-market

In recent years, sustainability and green cleaning practices have gained prominence in the floor cleaning equipment market as businesses and consumers prioritize environmentally friendly solutions. Manufacturers are focusing on developing energy-efficient floor-cleaning equipment. This includes the use of advanced motor technologies, optimized power management systems, and energy-saving features such as automatic shut-off and power-adjustable settings. Manufacturers are exploring the use of recycled plastics, bio-based components, and sustainable materials to minimize the environmental impact of the equipment's production and disposal. Various green certifications and standards have been established to guide manufacturers and consumers in selecting sustainable floor-cleaning equipment. These certifications, such as ENERGY STAR, EPEAT, and LEED, validate the environmental performance of the equipment and provide assurance that it meets specific sustainability criteria. The market is witnessing collaborations between cleaning equipment manufacturers and other industries. For example, partnerships with chemical suppliers, software companies, and facility management providers are aimed at delivering integrated solutions that optimize cleaning processes and enhance overall performance.

Floor cleaning equipment is being designed with modular components and customization options to cater to specific customer needs. This allows businesses to choose and adapt their cleaning equipment based on different floor types, cleaning requirements, and industry-specific regulations. Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies are being incorporated into floor cleaning equipment for training purposes. Virtual simulations and interactive training programs help operators familiarize themselves with machine operation, troubleshooting, and maintenance procedures. Autonomous or self-driving floor cleaning equipment uses advanced sensors, mapping technologies, and artificial intelligence algorithms to navigate and clean autonomously. They offer improved efficiency, reduce labor costs, and enhance safety by minimizing the need for human intervention. Also, the integration of data and analytics capabilities is transforming the floor-cleaning equipment market. Connected machines collect data on cleaning metrics, usage patterns, and operational insights. This data is utilized for real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, performance optimization, and data-driven decision-making. For instance, Tennant, a leading manufacturer of cleaning equipment, launched the T500 Walk-Behind Floor Scrubber. This machine offers advanced cleaning features, including chemical-free ec-H2O NanoClean technology, enhanced maneuverability, and customizable settings for different floor surfaces.

“As technology continues to evolve and consumer preferences align with environmental consciousness, the market is poised for substantial growth, offering innovative and customizable floor cleaning solutions that cater to the evolving needs of various industries and sectors,” says, Mr. Dhwipal Shah, Research Director with Bonafide Research.

For detailed TOC: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/product/210619841/global-floor-cleaning-equipment-market

There is a growing trend towards rental and subscription-based models for floor cleaning equipment. Businesses are opting for flexible and cost-effective solutions, allowing them to access the latest cleaning equipment without significant upfront investments. Rental and leasing services are particularly useful for businesses that require floor-cleaning equipment on a temporary or short-term basis. For instance, during special events, construction projects, or specific cleaning tasks, renting equipment can provide a practical solution without long-term commitment. Renting or leasing floor cleaning equipment allows businesses to test and evaluate different equipment models before making a purchase decision. This helps in determining the most suitable equipment for specific cleaning requirements without the long-term commitment of ownership. Companies such as United Rentals, Sunbelt Rentals, Herc Rentals, and HSS Hire are specializing in equipment rental and often offer floor-cleaning equipment as part of their rental fleet. Manufacturers such as Tennant, Nilfisk, Kärcher, and Hako Group have rental programs or partnerships with rental companies. Online marketplaces such as Rent-It Today, BigRentz, and KWIPPED also facilitate equipment rentals, including floor cleaning equipment.

Floor cleaning equipment has an extensive applications across residential, industrial, and commercial sectors such as entertainment malls, restaurants & resorts, hospitals, airports, etc. are significantly contributing to the global floor cleaning equipment market. Stringent government rule regarding cleanliness is expected to influence the floor cleaning equipment market growth over the forecast period. The growing construction of commercial and industrial sector offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market player of the floor cleaning equipment market. The growing demand for electric machines and handles, the introduction of ride-on models of floor cleaners, increasing usage of various flowing materials such as wood, ceramic, stone, and others, and increasing consciousness among the consumer regarding airborne diseases are some of the major factors which will likely to boost the growth of the floor cleaning equipment market in the forecast period of 2022-2027.

To access the complete report: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/product/210619841/global-floor-cleaning-equipment-market

Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth in the floor cleaning equipment market, primarily driven by the region's expanding commercial and industrial sectors, urbanization, and increasing awareness of cleanliness and hygiene. China, with its booming manufacturing industry, offers a vast consumer base and a growing focus on automated and robotic cleaning solutions. Rising disposable incomes, changing lifestyles, and the adoption of advanced technologies further propel the growth of the floor-cleaning equipment market in the Asia Pacific .

The European floor cleaning equipment market is developed, driven by the region's stringent cleanliness regulations, large commercial spaces, and focus on sustainability. Germany, known for its manufacturing expertise, contributes to the development of innovative and high-quality floor-cleaning equipment. The demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient cleaning solutions, along with the emphasis on reducing water consumption and chemical usage, shapes the market in Europe.

In North America , particularly the United States, is known for its strong emphasis on technological innovation. The region is home to numerous technology hubs and research institutions that drive advancements in various industries, including cleaning equipment. North America boasts well-established distribution networks and robust infrastructure, supporting the efficient supply chain management of floor cleaning equipment. This facilitates the availability of a wide range of products and ensures timely delivery to end-users across the region. The region has a large commercial and industrial sector, including office spaces, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, shopping malls, and airports. The high demand for efficient and effective floor cleaning equipment arises from the need to maintain cleanliness standards, meet regulatory requirements, and enhance overall hygiene and safety.

Get customized report as per requirement: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/product/customize/210619841/global-floor-cleaning-equipment-market

The floor cleaning equipment market in South America has been experiencing steady growth in recent years. The industrial sector also plays a crucial role, particularly in industries such as manufacturing, food processing, and logistics. Brazil, as the largest economy in South America, is a major market for floor-cleaning equipment. The South American floor cleaning equipment market offers growth opportunities due to urbanization, industrialization, and the increasing emphasis on cleanliness and hygiene.

However, the Middle East & Africa region is known for its thriving hospitality and tourism industries, which attract millions of visitors annually. Hotels, resorts, and other accommodation establishments have high cleanliness standards, requiring efficient and reliable floor cleaning equipment to maintain hygiene and guest satisfaction. The demand for floor cleaning equipment is driven by the need to keep these facilities pristine and welcoming. Several countries in the Middle East & Africa region, such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, have developed robust industrial infrastructures. Manufacturing facilities, logistics hubs, and industrial parks require specialized floor-cleaning equipment to meet the unique cleaning needs of these environments. This includes equipment capable of handling heavy-duty cleaning tasks, such as cleaning large floor areas, removing industrial residues, and managing oil and grease spills.

Considered in the Report

Geography: Global

Historic Year: 2017

Base year: 2022

Estimated year: 2023

Forecast year: 2028

To buy the research report: https://www.bonafideresearch.com/buy-now/210619841

Related Reports:

The Global Flooring Market is anticipated to grow at a 6.18% CAGR in terms of value during this forecast period, reaching a market size of USD 486.40 billion by 2028. With global economic growth and rising disposable incomes, there is an increased demand for housing, commercial spaces, and infrastructure development. This drives the need for flooring materials in both residential and commercial construction projects. Renovation and remodeling projects globally are on the rise. The Asia-Pacific region is the leading region for flooring and manufactures different types of tiles and flooring marbles. The region is expected to register a CAGR of 7.16% over the forecast period. Non-resilient flooring in North America accounts for 60% of the market as it has a huge demand. Increased industrialization has also resulted in market expansion. Increasing construction activities and the escalating demand for wood-based flooring materials have nourished the growth of the industry in Europe. Resilient flooring accounts for less than 10% of the European flooring market. The Middle East and Africa have demands for carpets & rugs, accounting for 35.99% of the market. Industrial flooring in South America accounts for only 6.50% of the market.

The Global Artificial Turf Market is expected to grow at a 6.59% CAGR during 2023–2028, increasing from USD 4608.26 Million in 2022. As people become busier and more environmentally conscious, they are turning to artificial lawns as a practical and sustainable option for their outdoor spaces. Furthermore, the increasing availability of high-quality and realistic synthetic grass products. Advances in technology and manufacturing processes have made it possible to create synthetic grass that looks and feels like natural grass. Europe is the major market for artificial lawns, with a 35% share, with countries such as the UK , Germany , and France leading the way in terms of market share. The region's strict environmental regulations have led to a growing demand for eco-friendly landscaping solutions, including artificial lawns. In North America , natural grass has traditionally been seen as a symbol of the American dream, but lately, it has been replaced by nylon grass with a 49.25% share. Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region have a hot and dry climate, which makes it difficult to maintain natural grass. As a result, artificial lawns are becoming increasingly popular as a water-saving and low-maintenance alternative to natural grass and are expected to witness the fastest growth rate of 8.15%. The Middle East and Africa n artificial turf market accounts for less than 5% of global sales but is an emerging market. In South America , Brazil is the major market for artificial lawns.

The Global Light Control Switches Market is anticipated to cross-market size of USD 18 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 8.46% during 2023–28. The evolution of technology has led to the development of various devices that make life more convenient and efficient. With growing concerns about energy consumption and sustainability, businesses and homeowners are looking for ways to reduce energy consumption while maintaining comfort levels. Light control switches provide a cost-effective solution to reduce energy consumption, as they can be used to automatically turn off lights when they are not needed. For example, in the United States , the Department of Energy (DOE) has established minimum energy efficiency standards for light control switches sold in the country. The Asia-Pacific region is home to some of the fastest-growing cities in the world, with a rapidly growing population, whereas there is an increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in lighting control systems in Europe and North America . In the Middle East & Africa , and South America regions; there is an increasing adoption of smart lighting systems in commercial and public spaces.

Contact us:

Steven Thomas - Sales & Marketing Manager

E-mail: sales@bonafideresearch.com

Asia-Pacific: +91 7878231309

Europe: +44 20 8089 0049

North America: +1 201 793 8545

https://www.bonafideresearch.com/

About us:

Bonafide Research is the fastest-growing global market research and consulting company, providing syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services to a range of verticals. They have been closely working with a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises, helping them track the constantly changing market scenario. Bonafide has continuously tried to evolve and enhance the report quality with each passing day. Bonafide Research has a strong base of analysts and consultants from assorted areas of expertise who track the latest economic, demographic, trade, and market data globally and help clients make informed business decisions. They periodically update their market research studies to ensure that their clients get the most recent, relevant, actionable, and valuable information for strategy development and to extract tangible results.



