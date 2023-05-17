Canon Solutions America Expands University Inkjet Program to Include Arizona State University

The program, established in 2019, is designed to educate and inspire students about print industry trends and Canon’s inkjet technology

/EIN News/ -- MELVILLE, N.Y., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanding its efforts to support higher education, Canon Solutions America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Canon U.S.A., Inc., has added Arizona State University to its University Inkjet Program.

The semester-long initiative brings another prestigious institution into the fold for the University Inkjet Program, which was established in 2019 to help demonstrate Canon’s commitment to supporting the next generation of content creators. The program offers students real-world experience and insight into today’s print industry trends. Through collaborative activities, students can see first-hand how the business of production printing operates to gain a better understanding of inkjet technology, production print service providers and how the industry continues to evolve.

In early March, Canon Solutions America representatives visited students in the program at Arizona State and hosted a tour of Phoenix-based Canon Solutions America customer, District Photo. Among the high-end, professional grade equipment District Photo employs is the Canon ProStream 1800 webfed inkjet press. District Photo runs this press primarily for photo specialty applications.

“Working with the Canon Solutions America and ASU teams was a tremendous opportunity to engage and showcase the latest technologies to the next generation while creating excitement and introducing the students to a stable, growing industry,” said Scott Raymond, general manager of District Photo. “We have had excellent success with ASU graduates and hope to continue growing this partnership.”



Added Patricia Perigo, faculty associate of graphic information technology at Arizona State: “The Canon Solutions America University Inkjet Program has been a wonderful complement to our ASU GIT 250 Introduction to Commercial Print Technology course curriculum. The informative virtual lectures by the Canon team have brought the latest in their technology into the classroom. This has been an immersive and excellent complement to our curriculum. The partnership with the Canon team has brought another tangible real-world experience to our Graphic Information Technology program that extends our own ASU Print and Imaging Lab and digital printing rotation.”

Arizona State’s inclusion builds on the continued success of the University Inkjet Program, which was originally established with Clemson University and also includes a special print curriculum for Rochester Institute of Technology’s (RIT) Typography and Page Design program. Earlier this month, Clemson students in the program had the opportunity to visit fellow Canon Solutions America customer, Amsive, which employs both a Canon ColorStream 6000 series webfed inkjet press and a varioPRINT i300 sheetfed inkjet press.



The University Inkjet Program was launched in 2019 as Valentina Echavarria, a category product specialist and Melody Ownby, a product planning specialist, created and executed the pilot program with their alma mater at Clemson. For their efforts, both were recognized in 2021 with the Girls Who Print Rising Star Award, and their vision has now expanded to offer even more students opportunities to learn about potential careers in production print.



“Developing the industry’s next generation of leaders is important for ensuring a promising future,”

said Francis McMahon, executive vice president, Production Print Solutions, Canon Solutions America. “We are excited that Arizona State is a member of the University Inkjet Program, joining well-regarded schools such as Clemson University and Rochester Institute of Technology, to receive hands-on learning experiences that expand classroom instruction as Canon looks to push the graphic communications industry forward.”

The expansion of the University Inkjet Program builds on an ongoing relationship between Canon and Arizona State, which includes a managed print program in place since 2007. The relationship began with the goals of helping ASU become carbon neutral by 2025, a goal the university reached six years early, in 2019. As part of the initiative, Canon Solutions America replaced multiple desktop inkjet printers with fewer multifunction copiers across campus and helped the university switch to 100% recycled paper in all student print devices. The relationship continues with Canon Solutions America supporting multiple sustainability projects and other philanthropic engagements at the university. ASU is also invested in Canon camera technology, and recently hosted David Hume Kennerly, a current Canon Legend, to present his photography work to students.



“We are very pleased to be part of the Canon Solutions America University Inkjet Program,” said Penny Ann Dolin, Professor of Practice, Graphic Information Technology program in the Polytechnic School, ASU. “It is a wonderful opportunity for our students to experience real world design and print solutions. The Graphic Information Technology program is all about commercial application of creative content design and has been for more than 60 years. This kind of partnership is exactly the kind of opportunity I had in mind when developing this class.”

