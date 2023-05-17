JOYCE MEYER JONES ENCOURAGES READERS TO HAVE FUN WITH LIFE AND LAUGH AT THE LITTLE GIFTS THAT IT PROVIDES
Author Joyce Meyer Jones wants people to document their growth over time with her book Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the LightTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Jack Canfield, a teacher, truth-seeker, storyteller, and life changer, the law of attraction is a universal principle that states whatever one focuses on in life, they will attract. In other words, when one anchors on an abundance of good things in life, they automatically attract more of it. Author Joyce Meyer Jones agrees and writes a guide to embracing the idea in her book Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light.
Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light is a workbook as well as a journal, covering affirmations and scriptures, designed to aid readers recognize areas of their lives that need modification.
The author writes, “By using the workbook, affirmations, scriptures, and the journal, the diligent student will begin to experience small changes, or perhaps large changes. By documenting their growth over time, the student will really begin to see how the Law of Attraction works and see their lives improve. The people who can help along the way, the opportunities that will be offered because of the change in thinking patterns, will impress them.”
In simpler terms, Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light is for everyone, especially those that are new to the spiritual journey. With the holidays coming up, the book is perfect for gifting, and is conveniently available on Amazon.
Joyce Meyer Jones wrote Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light with the hopes of helping others realize change—for themselves and for the better. She heavily subscribes to the belief that life is meant to be fun, so she surrounds herself with nature, such as the lakes and mountains, and embraces honesty and goodness.
