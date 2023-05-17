Submit Release
JOYCE MEYER JONES WRITES A BOOK ABOUT EMBRACING THE LAW OF ATTRACTION

Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, into the Light

Author Joyce Meyer Jones urges readers to look into themselves in her book Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Truly, and remarkably, whether one agrees or do not, thoughts become reality, and this is what author and teacher, Joyce Meyer Jones, intends to impart in her book Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light.

Published by Authors Press in April last year, Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light touches on the idea of accepting the love one deserves. It embraces the relevance of scriptures and affirmations, offering a workbook and journal as the book also emphasizes the significance of documenting growth.

“The “secret” is the Law of Attraction, that is, what you focus on becomes your reality. What you think about and feel most strongly is what your life becomes because you act on it. This is an idea that is flourishing today,” the author writes in the book’s introduction.

Joyce Meyer Jones currently resides in Idaho, United States. She believes in the goodness in people and envisions the Earth turning into a paradise. She wrote Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light to, hopefully, spark change in people by recognizing the love they deserve.

A fitting present to give to friends, family, and even strangers, Embracing the Law of Attraction: Out of the Box, Into the Light is one way to relearn the things many have long forgotten, like loving oneself. To learn more about how the law of attraction affects and connects everything, the book is available on both Kindle and paperback on Amazon.

