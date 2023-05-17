SYMTRAIN WINS TWO GOLD STEVIE® AWARDS IN 2023 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

SymTrain wins Two Gold Stevie's

SymTrain was named the winner of two Gold Stevie® Awards for Business Technology in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

SymTrain’s automated role-play solution builds skills while developing confidence better than any other training methodology, with personalized feedback and coaching built into the tool” — Dan McCann, SymTrain CEO

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SymTrain high-growth SAAS company with a breakthrough automated role-play solution, was named the winner of two Gold Stevie® Awards for Business Technology – one for best Corporate Learning/Workforce Development Solution and a second in the Remote Working Solution category – in the 21st Annual American Business Awards®.

The SymTrain solution, effective across every industry, increases contact center agent speed to proficiency by a minimum of 30% and delivers enterprises double-digit improvement in key metrics such as customer satisfaction and employee retention, among others. Most SymTrain customers experience a 50% (or more) reduction in training time, delivering an exponential return on investment for clients.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit, and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. These judges gave high marks to the SymTrain platform.

One judge commented, “SymTrain has done their due diligence and a thorough research on the change of dynamics and needs, and created a training platform that is agile, trendy and impactful with role plays, coaching, and instant feedback that is accessible from anywhere anytime.”

Another judge that was able to demo the technology added, “The digital AI help on simulation is as good as a real person, and interaction is set in such perfect way. It was a flawless conversation.”

“Within 3 years, we believe that every contact center will leverage the power of automated role-play across all learning environments. SymTrain’s automated role-play solution builds skills while developing confidence better than any other training methodology, with personalized feedback and coaching built into the tool,” commented Dan McCann, CEO and Chief Learning Officer of SymTrain. “Our platform has been a game-changer for training frontline teams, and it is such an honor for my team to be recognized with two gold Stevie awards for our innovations in learning technology.”

“It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them,” said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About SymTrain

SymTrain is a SaaS solution that elevates the standard for training with digital role-play and AI-based coaching. It simulates real-world scenarios to prepare sales, service, and support agents for interactions with customers. By automating the delivery of digitized role-play scenarios, speed to proficiency increases by over 30% while using fewer internal resources. Benefits include consistent feedback across the enterprise, role-play training at scale, realistic scenarios based on live calls and recordings, audio and navigation practice, and individualized coaching. SymTrain’s clients span multiple industries including banking, insurance, transportation, logistics, retail, and manufacturing. For more information, visit SymTrain.ai.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale. Sponsors of The 2023 American Business Awards include HCL America, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.