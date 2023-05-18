Special Olympics Georgia to host the 2023 Summer State Games
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --
— Athlete's Oath
Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) is delighted to host the 2023 State Summer Games on Friday, May 19th – Sunday, May 21st at Emory University, located in the heart of Atlanta, Georgia. SOGA is thrilled to welcome back all athletes, coaches, sponsors, and volunteers as we prepare for this year’s competition. The event is open to all participants including the public and all outside spectators.
Throughout this weekend competition, more than 1,600 athletes will be competing in multiple events featuring Swimming, Gymnastics, Soccer, Tennis, Athletics (Track & Field), Flag Football, Cheerleading, Table Tennis, and Volleyball. Athletes will also have the amazing opportunity to complete four different health screenings in the Healthy Athletes Disciplines of Special Smiles, Healthy Hearing, Opening Eyes and Fit Feet! Opening Eyes is a 12-step testing station process where the athlete’s exam is reviewed, and a decision is made if the athlete needs a new pair of prescription glasses or sports goggles. Special Smiles provides free dental screenings and instructions on correct brushing and flossing techniques for participating Special Olympics athletes. Fit Feet is a free health screening of each athlete’s feet, and Healthy Hearing provides comprehensive hearing screenings to athletes and follow-up recommendations. Any Athlete that participates in at least three health screenings will be eligible to enter the mobile e-gaming video game trailer, which will be parked behind the stage at McDonough Field!
SOGA would like to thank our Premier State Sponsors: Marlow’s Tavern, Publix, UPS, and Winter Construction for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes as well as thank our Platinum State Sponsors: The Coca-Cola Company and Knights of Columbus, for their dedicated support and loyalty to our athletes. We also thank our Games Presenting Sponsor: American Honda Motor Company, Inc.
Without the dedication and support of these loyal sponsors, the 2023 State Summer Games would not be possible: ADP, The ALTA Foundation, Co-Star Group, Aetna, our official apple sponsor - Rockit Apples, Arrow Exterminators, Voya Financial, Inc., Winter Companies, Jones Day, Emory University, Greensky, LLC, Georgia Power, GASOPT, Genuine Parts Company, Inwood Holdings, Booz Allen Hamilton, SIEMENS, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Atlanta Youth Runner Foundation, Barracuda Networks, Bennett Thrasher, Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Allied World, Miller Zell, Idealease, GEICO, Vanguard, Capitol to Coast Bike Ride, The Solstice Foundation, Lattner Family Foundation, Finish Line Youth Foundation, CarMax, Inc., The Columbus Foundation and Grange Insurance, Knights of Columbus, Owens & Minor Foundation, Hometown Foundation, Greystone Power, CSX, John and Mary Franklin Foundation, Milton M. Ratner Foundation, and Willis Towers Watson.
For more information on all event logistics for the 2023 State Summer Games, please contact David Crawford at David.Crawford@SpecialOlympicsga.org.
About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)
SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 17,731 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information, visit www.specialolympicsga.org.
Maurissa Dugger
Special Olympics Georgia
+1 770-414-9390 ext. 1117
