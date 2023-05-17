Submit Release
News Search

LEFT LANE CLOSURE FOR 89 NB IN THE AREA OF MM 107.6

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

ST.ALBANS BARRACKS VSP

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 89 NORTHBOUND, THE LEFT LANE ON THE NORTH BOUND SIDE is SHUT DOWN in the area of MM 107.6 DUE TO A CRASH.

 

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

Michelle Bulger

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

VSP Williston PSAP

Phone: 802.878.7111

Fax: 802.878.3173

 

 

