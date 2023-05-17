LEFT LANE CLOSURE FOR 89 NB IN THE AREA OF MM 107.6

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

ST.ALBANS BARRACKS VSP

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 NORTHBOUND, THE LEFT LANE ON THE NORTH BOUND SIDE is SHUT DOWN in the area of MM 107.6 DUE TO A CRASH.

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.