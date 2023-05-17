AutoLeap Welcomes Accomplished Software Executive Cassie Fields as President

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, Ontario -

May 17, 2023 - AutoLeap, a cloud-based, all-in-one shop management software, welcomes Cassie Fields as its President.

Cassie brings a wealth of experience in scaling B2B SaaS companies to AutoLeap as the company looks to continue building and scaling the leading software platform for the auto repair industry. Cassie joins AutoLeap from FieldEdge, a SaaS solution for the HVAC industry, where she served as CEO. She was instrumental in building out and leading the rapid expansion of the sales team, the business development function, and the customer success organization among many other initiatives. The business made tremendous strides during Cassie’s tenure, growing its revenue by 10x and acquiring several companies.

Cassie now turns her attention to transforming the aftermarket automotive repair space.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to join such a talented team at AutoLeap,” said Cassie. “We are determined to serve auto repair shop owners with software that transforms their businesses and modernize an industry that has been underserved by technology for so long. I’m thrilled to work alongside an inspiring group to achieve that important mission and continue to bring our best-in-class product to the auto repair industry.”

“We witnessed firsthand the passion and energy Cassie brought to her leadership role at FieldEdge,” said Rameez Ansari and Steve Lau, co-founders and co-CEOs of AutoLeap. “She is a driving force in scaling software products that make a difference in the lives of hard-working small business owners. We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Cassie to the AutoLeap leadership team. We’re excited for the impact that she’ll have in taking both AutoLeap and the auto repair industry to the next level.”



About AutoLeap

AutoLeap provides an all-in-one, cloud-based auto repair software that helps automotive shop owners better understand, manage and grow their business—from scheduling appointments to managing technicians and generating invoices. The best auto repair shops choose AutoLeap as it helps them save time and make more money.

###

For more information about AutoLeap, contact the company here:



AutoLeap

AutoLeap

855 560 0088

content@autoleap.com

199 Bay St. #4000, Toronto, ON M5L 1A9, Canada

AutoLeap