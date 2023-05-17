3D Animation Software Market (Technology, Deployment) to see 11.6% CAGR with Integration of Virtual Reality Technology Driving Growth During 2021–2028

The 3D animation software market growth driven by the developing trend of virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) and the increasing demand for 3D mobile apps and games. The significant technological advances and increased use of animation software for educational and academic applications are boosting the market growth. The increased use of this software for 3D mapping and laser screening for geospatial, geological, geophysical, and mining applications is expected to increase the market growth.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to our new research study, titled " 3D Animation Software Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology, Deployment, Application, and Geography," the market is projected to reach US$ 39,395.09 million by 2028 from US$ 18,255.51 million in 2021. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2021–2028.





Global 3D Animation Software Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Adobe Inc, Autodesk Inc, Corel Corporation, EIAS3D, MAGIX, Maxon Computer GmbH, NewTek Inc, SideFX, Bondware Inc, and Strata are key 3D animation software market players profiled during this study. In addition, several other important 3D animation software market players were studied and analyzed during this market study to get a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. Some of the recent developments in the 3D animation software market are as follows:

In February 2023, Krikey.ai announced an artificial intelligence (AI) animation partnership with Stability AI to launch an AI animation tool that enables users to generate interactive 3D characters and animated avatars. Krikey provides AI-powered developer tools, while Stability AI provides open-source AI tools.

In September 2022, Autodesk Inc launched its lower-cost Maya Creative software-on-demand service in an attempt to increase the software’s availability for artists working in smaller creative studios.

In March 2022, AI-assisted 3D animation startup Kinetix SAS partnered with Adobe Inc to develop its platform and ensure the ready availability of 3D assets in its library. The partnership enables Kinetix’s customers to directly access several selections of Mixamo 3D animations and characters.

3D Animation software enables the creation of video effects, 3D movies, motion graphics, animation videos, and visual effects (VFX). Some popular 3D animation software are 3Ds Max, Blender, Cinema 4D, LightWave 3D, Maya, and ZBrush. The 3D animation software market is broadly categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).





North America is one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world owing to the factors such as early adoption of technologies, investment of government in new advancements, and strong economic growth. Additionally, the region's well-developed entertainment industry produces several 3D movies each year. From 2012 to 2019, more than 30 3D animated films were released in the US and Canada yearly. While only three 3D movies were released in 2020, disrupted by the pandemic, the number rose to nine in 2021. Additionally, the gaming industry is also well-developed in the region. The US had 216 million active gamers in 2021, compared to 214 million in 2020, as per Entertainment Software Association (ESA).

Furthermore, sectors such as healthcare and manufacturing in the region are some early adopters of 3D animation software for improving product design. The intense market competitiveness, high rate of technology adoption, and technological developments are some of the major driving forces for the North American 3D animation software market growth. Also, several key 3D animation software technology-based startups are providing great growth opportunities for the 3D animation software market in the region.

APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market in the globe. The manufacturing base has shifted to APAC countries such as India and China for a few years. Additionally, most of the developing nations in the region are strongly adopting various advanced technology in a bid to increase their economic growth. 3D animation software for designing movies and games is witnessing strong demand from countries such as Japan, South Korea, and China. In September 2022, the multiplayer 3D action game Alice Gear Aegis was launched in Japan. All such factors contribute to the fast growth of the APAC 3D animation software market.





Global 3D Animation Software Market Analysis: Technology Overview

The 3D animation software market is segmented based on technology into 3D modelling, motion graphics, 3D rendering, VFX, and others. 3D modelling was the largest segment in 2021 and is also anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment. The segment's growth is primarily fueled by its rising applications in visual art, movies, entertainment, simulation, and drafting. In addition, the increasing number of virtual reality games and 3D printing of various goods is expected to further boost the market segment’s growth. All such factors promote 3D animation software market growth. VFX segment is witnessing rising adoption in the media and entertainment industry.





