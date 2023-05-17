Crusader Vans Has Won the Title of ‘Van Broker of the Year’ at the Fleet Procure Awards

/EIN News/ -- Buxted, United Kingdom, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Popular van-leasing broker Crusader Vans is proud to announce that it has won the title of ‘Van Broker of the Year’ at the prestigious Fleet Procure Awards 2022. This award celebrates outstanding performance in the van leasing industry over the past year, and Crusader Vehicles is honoured that the team’s determination, skill and effort put into helping clients has been recognised.

Dave Rainer, the Managing Director at Crusader Vans, commented on the win, saying: “This wouldn’t have happened without the excellent team I have behind me. It’s always good when hard work, dedication and passion pays off.”

“Winning the Van Broker of the Year for 2022 is no easy feat,” said Arron Mogridge at Fleet Procure. “Dave and his team at Crusader Vans have built and maintained many great relationships with suppliers on Fleet Procure and this has clearly been demonstrated by winning this category. Crusader Vans have seemingly bucked the trend of low van supply through 2022 and we look forward to continuing to support the team in to 2023 for an even more successful year ahead.”

Founded in 2004, Crusader Vans is a business that has extensive experience in leasing vehicles and fleet management. Indeed, Crusader has used this expertise to help countless clients including the NHS, the National Trust, and Blenheim Palace. If you’re looking to lease a van, get in touch with the Crusader team today!

Why lease a van from Crusader Vans?

Van leasing is a great option for companies or sole traders who would like to drive a new vehicle every few years while avoiding the hassle of buying and selling models, dealing with extensive paperwork and managing unexpected costs.

As an award-winning van-leasing company, Crusader Vans has a wealth of van and vehicle knowledge that can benefit you. The company offers standard vans for lease, of course, but can also provide more specialist vans if needed to suit a range of requirements. Whether they are supplying a single van to sole trader or leasing an entire fleet with full maintenance and fleet management to a huge organisation, the Crusader team are always dedicated to customer satisfaction.

While other leasing companies may provide a basic ‘click and collect’ model for clients, Crusader Vans prefers to take a more personalised look at clients, consulting them on their needs, budget and preferences before reaching a lease deal in order to ensure high customer satisfaction right from the start.

When you lease a van from Crusader Vans, you get access to a wide range of benefits. The team at Crusader strive to ensure that the initial rental fee is always low, and provide a manufacturer’s warranty as standard with each deal. Crusader also has no administration fees and offers free nationwide delivery on mainland UK. In addition, the team can help with flexible finance options for those who may struggle to secure finance. With all this plus fixed monthly rentals for the entire contract term and flexible terms for mileage and duration, you really can’t go far wrong with Crusader Vans.

More information

Founded in 2004, Crusader Vans is a van-leasing broker that offers well-structured, affordable van leasing solutions. The company has been authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority since 2015.

For more information, please visit the company website at https://www.crusader-vans.co.uk/. If you have an enquiry, please contact the team by calling 01825 701 200 or emailing marketing@crusadervehicles.co.uk.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/crusader-vans-has-won-the-title-of-van-broker-of-the-year-at-the-fleet-procure-awards/

