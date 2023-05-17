TRILLION ENERGY ANNOUNCES 43 METRES OF GAS PAY IN BAYHANLI 2 WELL AT SASB GAS FIELD

Bayhanli 2 successfully drilled to total depth with 43 metres of gas pay identified.

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, B.C., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce the preliminary gas indications from the Bayhanli 2 well, the fifth well in our multi-well program at the SASB gas field, Black Sea, Turkiye. On May 13, 2023, Bayhanli 2 reached 3,425 metres total measured depth (TMD) and true vertical debt (TVD) of 1,231 metres, and discovered an abundance of gas pay.



Initial petrophysical analysis has indicated about total 43 metres gas pay in 6 Sand Units of Akcakoca Member. The thickest pay (14 metres) is in the E Sand and (13 metres) in AA Sand. The 7” production casing is been run in and cemented. The initial perforation intervals are currently being selected to bring the well into production. Completion and flow testing will occur once the well is perforated, with results to be announced next week.

Bayhanli 2 is expected to start generating revenue at the end of May 2023. After completion of the Bayhanli 2 well, the rig will be moved to the Akkaya Tripod to start drilling the Alapli 2 well.

Arthur Halleran CEO of Trillion stated:

“The Bayhanli 2 well gives Trillion Energy 5 wells for 5 activities now at SASB. We are in the process of evaluating how to maximize the gas production from each well as more wells are brought into production. One avenue is to hire an engineering firm that specializes in multi-well gas fields that have different production pressures.”

