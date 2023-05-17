Arya Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: RBZ) Acquired 37,000 Hectares Potential Lithium Bearing Pegmatite Claims in Saskatchewan, Canada

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arya Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: RBZ) (“Arya” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that has acquired 37,000 Hectares (Ha) of new Potential Lithium (Li) bearing Pegmatites claims In Saskatchewan, Canada.

HIGHLIGHTS:

1968 geological mapping outlined an area of about 10-kilometer of pegmatite outcrops.

Pegmatites of up to 1100 feet x 200 feet outcropping have been mapped in the area.

Some outcrops have very high Uranium (U) assays- in Australia higher Uranium concentration is associated with lithium in some pegmatites.

The new claims have the highest Lithium (Li) value of 108 ppm in till samples- Geological Survey of Canada (GSC) collected 305 till samples covering over hundred thousand of Hectares.

The highest Li sample of 108ppm also has associated Cesium (Cs) and Tantalum (Ta) anomalies- Li accompanying Cs and Ta indicate the Spodumene presence.



Follow up work includes mapping and sampling- on positive results drilling.

In addition, the company is also pleased to announce that it has started planning an exploration work on its Saskatchewan Nickle, Copper, Cobalt, and gold projects including data compilation, followed by surface sampling, trenching, reverse circulation and/or diamond drilling program(s). The exploration programs will focus on Li, Ni, Cu, Co, gold, and Platinum Group Metals.

The company has received all the necessary permits for its planned exploration programs including drilling.

This news release has been reviewed by J Paul Sorbara, MSc. P.Geo., an independent Director of the Company who is acting as QP under the NI 43-101 requirements.

About the Company

Arya Resources Ltd (RBZ.V) is a tier-2 listed mining and mineral exploration Company. The Company is focused on acquiring, exploring and development of “critical minerals” as well as energy-metals projects including Gold, Uranium, Lithium and Rare Earth elements in stable jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:



Rasool Mohammad, CEO

Email: rasool@aryaresourcesltd.com

Telephone: (604) 868-7737

https://aryaresourcesltd.com/

See Location Map Attached (new claims in yellow colour)



