Ahead of Grilling Season PERDUE® Launches Custom, First-of-its-Kind Beer Can Chicken Beer, A Summer Ale Expertly Crafted to Make the Perfect Beer Can Chicken

The limited-edition beer will be available for purchase online starting May 22

/EIN News/ -- Salisbury, Md., May 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for summer grilling season, PERDUE®, the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., is making chicken the star of the grill with the launch of PERDUE® Beer Can Chicken Beer, a honey double-citrus summer ale brewed with classic grilled chicken seasonings like rosemary, thyme, and pink peppercorn to help backyard grillers make the perfect beer can chicken.

Created in partnership with Torch & Crown Brewing Company, PERDUE®’s custom Beer Can Chicken Beer is tangy, juicy, and has just a hint of sweetness. Perfectly crafted for both summer grilling and sipping—you'll have to make sure you save enough for cooking the chicken!

“Beer can chicken has long been one of the most popular methods of grilling poultry, but we noticed a lack of consensus on what type of beer is best,” said Julie Lehman, Perdue Vice President of Marketing. “As the fresh chicken experts, we worked with our friends at Torch & Crown Brewing Company to settle the debate for once and all and make a beer that is expertly crafted to help backyard cooking enthusiasts prepare the ultimate beer can chicken – always with a fresh, whole PERDUE® chicken – with maximum flavor each and every time.”

The recipe starts with PERDUE® chicken and the beer itself, of course, plays a crucial role in beer can chicken – a method of indirect grilling that involves pouring a directed amount of the beer into a food-grade roasting stand and then standing a chicken upright and cooking it using a grill or smoker.

Not only does the brew infuse the bird with flavor, marinating it from the inside out, but it keeps the chicken moist and tender during the cooking process. Best of all, the recipe encourages consumers 21+ to set some of the beer aside to drink and enjoy with your meal!

Google searches for beer can chicken recipes typically crescendo around Memorial Day each year, and evidence suggests the grilling method is on the rise more generally. Over the last 12 months, online conversation around beer can chicken grew by nearly 20% (source: Netbase). To meet this need, PERDUE® partnered with Torch & Crown to create a unique summer ale brewed with barley, American ale yeast, citra hops, lemon and orange puree, honey, rosemary, thyme, sea salt, and pink peppercorn.

“As a company passionate about unique craft beers, we were so excited when PERDUE® approached us to collaborate on the perfect beer can chicken beer because of all the endless flavor opportunities,” said Joe Correia, Co-Founder and Head Brewer of Torch & Crown Brewing Company. “We’re very happy with how the beer turned out as it perfectly balances both seasonal summer flavors and ingredients commonly found in chicken seasonings to help maximize the flavor of any PERDUE® grilled or smoked chicken.”

Starting May 22, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET, six packs of PERDUE® Beer Can Chicken Beer will be available for purchase at Beercanchicken.beer – while supplies last. The six packs will be available for $14.99 plus shipping and handling.

To complete the perfect beer can chicken cooking experience, PERDUE® is selling fresh whole chickens, always raised with no antibiotics ever, in limited-time packaging that features the beer can chicken grilling occasion online or in retail store nationwide this summer.

For more program details and beer can chicken recipe inspiration, please visit Perdue.com/beercanchicken . Be sure to follow @PerdueChicken on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook , and @PerdueFarms on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook for product and brand updates, recipes, cooking tips, and online shopping deals!

About Perdue Foods

The PERDUE® brand is the number-one brand of fresh chicken in the U.S., with a full lineup of no-antibiotics-ever products under the PERDUE®, PERDUE® HARVESTLAND®, and PERDUE® Chicken Plus® brands, and USDA certified organic chicken under the PERDUE® HARVESTLAND® Organic and PERDUE® SIMPLY SMART® ORGANICS™ brands. We’re recognized as the first to successfully market chicken by branding and advertising a product measurably superior to the competition, and we’ve been innovating ever since. All of our chickens are fed an all-vegetarian diet with no animal by-products. They’re cared for in a clean, safe environment, and our programs are verified by the USDA. We’ve led the way in raising healthy poultry without antibiotics, and we’re setting new standards for animal care. Learn more at www.perdue.com.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores, and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company’s second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.

About Torch & Crown Brewing Company

Torch & Crown Brewing Company’s SoHo flagship is Manhattan’s only production brewery. From CEO John Dantzler and Head Brewer Joe Correia, it’s situated in a stunning 9,000 sq. ft. tri-level space equipped with state-of-the-art brewing equipment, subterranean fermenters, a gleaming full-service kitchen and ample heated outdoor seating. Veteran restaurateur Christian Pappanicholas of The Cannibal Beer & Butcher & Resto runs the Food & Beverage side of the operation and has tapped Alex Pilas (Eataly, Del Posto) as Executive Chef. The American menu features hearty proteins, thoughtfully conceived vegetable dishes and large format feasts. The dining room & beverage program by General Manager and Beverage Director Bill Brooks features New York State wines and spirits and a cocktail list including two draft cocktail options. Torch & Crown Brewing Company also runs a production brewery in The Bronx.

Hours of operation for Torch & Crown’s Brewery & Restaurant are Monday-Wednesday, 12 pm - 10pm, Thursday & Friday from 12 pm – 11 pm, Saturdays from 11 am to 11 pm, and Sundays from 11 am to 8 pm. Torch & Crown Brewing Company is located at 12 Vandam St., New York, NY, 10013. Phone (212) 228-7005. Visit us online at www.torchandcrown.com, and on Instagram @torchandcrown.

###

Attachment

Kaile Catalano Edible Inc. on behalf of Perdue Farms perdueteam@edible-inc.com Diana Souder Perdue Farms diana.souder@perdue.com